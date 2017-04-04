Midamar launches new line of Halal Beef, Turkey and Chicken Franks

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Midamar Corporation continues to build its brand by launching a new line of Beef, Turkey and Chicken Franks. All of the franks have been formulated using high quality, high-end ingredients that complement the existing line of premium halal beef, chicken and turkey products. Sara Sayed, Director Marketing and Communications at Midamar explains:

"Over the past 43 years we've built our brand to provide delicious premium quality products to our food service and retail customers. We get a lot of feedback from our customers. Based on the feedback we revisit and improve existing products and create new ones. We want to make sure that our customers have a wide variety of quality, flavorful, halal food to choose from. Our development team worked hard to create a full line of new and improved franks. Each frank has a unique spice combination and savory flavor."

Midamar's new line includes "Campfire Grillers' which is made from course ground beef and smoked. The taste and texture is reminiscent of homemade franks over a campfire. The new Halal Hot Link is a frank with a savory spice mix and extra pepper to give it a special kick. This frank made it to the finals of the 2017 International Gulfood Awards organized by Food and Beverage Magazine in the United Kingdom. Midamar has also launched new All Beef Franks, Chicken Franks and Turkey Franks. These traditional favorites have a flavor and texture developed to remind people of home BBQ's and birthday parties. The Hot Links and Beef Franks are available in both regular and jumbo sizes.

As a brand, Midamar is known for producing an unparalleled variety of premium quality protein products that are accessible to customers in the USA and around the world. Midamar produces pure halal beef, chicken and turkey products that customers are proud to prepare serve to their family and friends. For more information see: www.midamarhalal.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/4/11G135086/Images/Beef_Frank_Group_02-2017_(1)-2fe106693c5a898b8fc8fd15f5a48318.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/4/11G135086/Images/frank_platter_(1280x1280)_(1)-2711e4a5cafc815ea398ffe85ce61f17.jpg