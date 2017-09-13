Midas Gold to Present at Precious Metals Summit and Denver Gold Forum

SOURCE: Midas Gold Corp.
VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - Midas Gold Corp. (TSX: MAX) (OTCQX: MDRPF) today announced that management will be attending and presenting at two upcoming investment conferences in Colorado, USA.
Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek, Colorado
Stephen Quin, President & CEO of Midas Gold will be providing an update on the Company's activities at the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho at 11:30am MT on Tuesday, September 19th. This presentation can be viewed live by clicking here: http://www.gowebcasting.com/conferences/2017/09/18/precious-metals-summit/day/2.
Denver Gold Forum, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Mr. Quin will also be presenting at the Denver Gold Forum at 10:20am MT on Wednesday, September 27th. A webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing after September 29th by clicking here:
http://www.denvergoldforum.org/dgf17/company-webcast/MAX:CN/
About Midas Gold and the Stibnite Gold Project
Midas Gold Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries are focused on the exploration and, if warranted, site restoration and development of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by its Stibnite Gold Project.
For further information about Midas Gold Corp., please contact: Liz MongerManager, Investor Relations (t): 778.724.4704 (e): info@midasgoldcorp.comFacebook: www.facebook.com/midasgoldidaho Twitter: https://twitter.com/MidasIdahowww.midasgoldcorp.com
