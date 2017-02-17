Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 17, 2017) - Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. ( NYSE : MEP) ("Midcoast Partners") filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2016, including audited financial statements, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 17, 2017.

About Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P.

Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. ( NYSE : MEP), is a limited partnership formed by Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P ("Enbridge Partners") to serve as Enbridge Partners' primary vehicle for owning and growing its natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) midstream business in the United States. Our assets consist of a 51.6 percent controlling interest in Midcoast Operating, L.P., a Texas limited partnership that owns a network of natural gas and NGL gathering and transportation systems, natural gas processing and treating facilities and NGL fractionation facilities primarily located in Texas and Oklahoma. Midcoast Operating also owns and operates natural gas, condensate and NGL logistics and marketing assets that primarily support its gathering, processing and transportation business. Through our ownership of Midcoast Operating's general partner, we control, manage and operate these systems.