Midland Discovers Very High-Grade Gold Showings on Willbob With a Selected Grab Sample Yielding Up to 419 g/t Au

MONTREAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 17, 2017) - Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX VENTURE:MD) is pleased to announce the most recent results of its reconnaissance campaign on the Willbob project (wholly owned by Midland), located about 70 km west of Kuujjuaq and close to the Kan project (Osisko Mining / Barrick Gold), with the discovery of two new very high-grade gold showings in the northern part of the project.

The new "SP" showing is located about 600 meters east of the Golden Tooth showing (up to 3.1 g/t Au / 1.7 meters in drillhole in 2016). Grab samples of mineralized quartz veins, found within a 120 meters x 50 meters area, yielded three very high gold values: 419 g/t Au, 38.3 g/t Au and 21.7 g/t Au. Anomalous gold values were also found in the wallrock of the veins, which sometimes contains quartz veinlets: 2.04 g/t Au, 0.454 g/t Au, 0.256 g/t Au, 0.176 g/t Au, 0.17 g/t Au. Mineralization in the area consists in a series of quartz-ankerite tension-type veins, up to 10 cm thick, containing clusters of pyrite-galena±sphalerite, crosscutting a strongly chloritized and ankeritized quartz diorite with disseminated pyrite. Overall, nine (9) grab samples out of 15 collected from the area returned more than 0.1 g/t Au (note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones). A table of results for all samples from the "SP" area that yielded more than 0.1 g/t Au can be found at the end of this press release.

The new "Serpent" showing is located about 4.5 kilometers south of the Golden Tooth showing, in a poorly explored area where no gold mineralization was known before. The mineralization of the Serpent showing is found within a 50-cm thick shear zone injected with quartz-calcite-chlorite±pyrite veins, crosscutting a gabbro. A grab sample from this zone returned 15.35 g/t Au, and three (3) other samples also yielded anomalous values: 0.487 g/t Au, 0.448 g/t Au, 0.254 g/t Au. Overall, four (4) grab samples out of 6 samples collected from the shear zone returned more than 0.1 g/t Au.

These results continue to demonstrate the strong potential of the Willbob project for very high-grade orogenic gold mineralization, including in areas that were previously unexplored. Additional results from the 2017 prospection and drilling campaign will be published in the coming weeks.

Figures showing the location of the new discoveries as well as photos of mineralized samples can be viewed using the following link : http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/FiguresCommuniqueWillbobSeptembre2017.pdf

Results from grab samples* >0.1 g/t Au, "SP" Showing

Sample UTM_E UTM_N Au-AA23 g/t Au-GRA21 g/t Ag ppm Pb ppm Pb pct Zn ppm Zn pct S408613 469962 6422598 > 10 419 42.4 > 10000 2.06 10000 1.29 S408610 469963 6422631 > 10 38.3 18.5 > 10000 1.83 21 S408588 469938 6422628 > 10 21.7 40.5 > 10000 4.12 40 S408612 469963 6422597 2.04 0.8 432 589 S408587 469972 6422655 0.754 3.7 2780 12 S408615 469966 6422537 0.454 -0.5 43 66 S408593 469978 6422480 0.256 -0.5 12 30 S408590 469929 6422569 0.176 -0.5 76 53 S408586 469970 6422654 0.17 -0.5 6 39

*note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. Also note that true thicknesses reported in drillholes from this press release cannot be determined with available information.

Quality control

Rock samples on the project are assayed by standard 30 gram fire-assaying with AA (Au-AA23) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP-AES method. Exploration program design and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements, base metals and rare earth elements. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Altius Resources Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Teck Resources Limited, IAMGOLD Corporation, Osisko Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Japan Oil Gas and Metals National Corporation, Niobay Metals Inc. and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release has been prepared by Sylvain Trepanier, P.Geo., VP Exploration for James Bay and Northern Quebec at Midland, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. For further information, please consult Midland's website: www.midlandexploration.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.