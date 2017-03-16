Midland Exploration Announces Completion of Private Placement

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX VENTURE:MD) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement with accredited investors by issuing a total of 614,000 flow-through common shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") at $1.35 per share, for total gross proceeds of $828,900. The securities issued in the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on July 17, 2017.

Midland will use the private placement proceeds to fund exploration works on properties located in Quebec. As a result of the private placement, there are 57,161,557 common shares of Midland issued and outstanding.

The private placement was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements, base metals and rare earth elements. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Teck Resources Limited, SOQUEM INC., Osisko Mining Inc., Altius Minerals Corp., Japan Oil and Gas and Metals National Corporation and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

