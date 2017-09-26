Midland and Osisko Discover a New High-Grade Copper Bearing Boulder Field, with up to 8.28% Cu, in the James Bay Area

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 26, 2017) - Midland Exploration inc. ("Midland") (TSX VENTURE:MD) is pleased to announce the results of the 2017 prospecting campaign in the Eleonore mine area, carried out jointly 50/50 with Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko"). This strategic alliance, initiated in 2016, covers an area of more than 100 kilometers strike length deemed highly favorable and located respectively north-west of the Eleonore Mine and south-east of the Cheechoo gold prospect.

In the southern part of the project, in a poorly known area, a field of copper-rich, sub-angular diorite boulders was discovered. Four (4) diorite boulders sampled in 2016 and 2017 returned 8.28% Cu, 6.85% Cu, 4.54% Cu and 3.45% Cu in grab samples (note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones). Mineralisation consists in decimeter-thick, disseminated chalcopyrite ribbons in the boulders. The Cu±Mo±Ag±Bi geochemical signature of the boulders and the dioritic host rock suggest a porphyry copper system. These boulders are all found within a 100 meters diameter zone, which suggests a local source. Pyrrhotite-bearing diorite outcrops were observed near the boulders but the source of the copper mineralization has not been found yet.

The autumn 2016 and summer 2017 campaigns have also delineated a 600 meters x 100 meters area very anomalous in gold hosted in amphibolites. Twelve (12) samples of amphibolite mineralized in disseminated pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite, returned more than 0.1 g/t Au, with a maximal value of 0.82 g/t Au, out of 25 samples collected in the area in 2016 and 2017. This type of low-grade mineralized halo is common around orogenic gold deposits. The gold-anomalous amphibolites are located near the prolific contact between the geological subprovinces of La Grande and Opinaca. This contact hosts most of the important gold deposits and showings in the area, such as the Eleonore Mine and the Cheechoo prospect, located about 30 kilometers north-west of this area.

Midland and Osisko will re-evaluate during the next weeks the results obtained on these two new promising areas and on other geochemical anomalies identified during the 2017 campaign. Detailed geophysical surveys could be performed over the previously mentioned areas to identify drill targets associated with these anomalies.

Figures showing the location the best mineralized areas identified in 2016/2017, photos of mineralization and the map of properties held by the strategic alliance can be consulted at the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Figures%20Eleonore%20-%20Sept2017.pdf

Quality Control

Rock samples from the EJV property are assayed by standard 30 gram fire-assaying with AA or gravimetric finish at AlS laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid -ICP -AES method at AlS laboratories. Exploration program design, Quality Assurance/Quality interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with the industry best practices. Standards are included with every 20 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab.

This press release has been prepared by Sylvain Trepanier, P.Geo., VP Exploration for James Bay and Northern Quebec at Midland, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. For further information, please consult Midland's website:

