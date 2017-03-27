Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

2016 Revenues Increase 156% to $32.3 Million; Drives Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 Million; Company Reiterates Full Year 2017 Revenue Guidance of $60 Million to $70 Million, Representing an Increase of Between 85% to 116% over Full Year 2016 Revenue

LEWIS CENTER, OH--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. ( OTCQB : MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the "Company"), a leader in mercury emissions control for the North American power industry, has provided its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.

Full Year 2016 Results FY 2016 FY 2015 CHANGE (%) Revenues $32.3 million $12.6 million 156% Operating Income (Loss) $2.1 million ($3.7) million N/A Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 $4.1 million ($1.2) million N/A GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($16.9) million ($14.3) million N/A Shares Outstanding (F/D) 94.0 million 111.0 million (15%)

Fourth Quarter 2016 Results Q4 2016 Q4 2015 CHANGE (%) Revenues $7.8 million $6.1 million 29% Operating Income (Loss) $0.2 million ($1.5) million N/A Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 $0.8 million $0.1 million 665% GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($0.2) million ($7.1) million N/A Shares Outstanding (F/D) 94.0 million 111.0 million (15%)

We define Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) as net income adjusted for interest and financing fees, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock based compensation and other non-cash income and expenses.

Management Commentary

"We expect the momentum we established in 2016 as it relates to customer acquisition, cash flow and revenue growth, to carry forward into 2017," said Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME 2 C. "2016 was a pivotal year for our Company, marked by several successful strategic initiatives, first of which was an improved balance sheet due to a $13.5 million equity private placement and debt restructuring. During the year we also continued the build-out of our core infrastructure to support a large increase in customer activity, and announced our intent to acquire our core IP from the University of North Dakota Energy & Environmental Research Center. Finally, we expect new product introductions, such as our recently announced mercury control product for preventing scrubber reemission events, will ultimately help further position our technology as best available mercury control offering on the market."

MacPherson, continued: "As we have noted, we continue to experience some seasonal decline in winter months when our clients -- who are predominately based in the Southwest -- decrease capacity. That said, we expect this seasonality to smooth out as we secure customers in various geographic regions, such as Canada and other areas of the U.S., which we are aggressively pursuing. To this point, we currently have the most robust pipeline in the Company's history, with over 20 new units in varying stages of the sales process, and are actively focused on penetrating existing customer fleets, both of which present us with significant growth opportunities.

"We have not experienced any slowdown in interest at the utility level for our proprietary SEA™ Technology," continued MacPherson. "In fact, we believe coal fired EGUs are progressively recognizing our technology as a necessary solution that will immediately improve operational and economic efficiencies. As we move through 2017, we will continue to serve our current customers, further build our sales pipeline as a result of our growing line of products, and penetrate new markets, which we expect ultimately will allow us to deliver another record year for our shareholders."

Corporate Highlights

In November, ME 2 C reduced the Company's total outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis by 15.6 million via a debt exchange and raised gross proceeds of $13.5 million in a private placement of equity.

In January 2017, ME 2 C announced it would acquire all of the patents rights related to mercury control technology which the Company has been licensing from the Energy & Environmental Research Center Foundation (EERCF). Closing of the transaction is expected to occur by April 15, 2017.

Also in January, the Company announced that it added a new product to its proven, cost-effective mercury capture program that will reduce mercury emissions by preventing scrubber reemission events. The product is specifically designed for coal-fired power utilities with wet scrubbers to help remove mercury, as well as other metals, from the scrubber. This new product has been successfully demonstrated at several large coal-burning power facilities and has consistently proven to reduce mercury reemission from wet flue gas desulfurization systems, achieving greater than 95% mercury control, resulting in stack mercury emissions well below MATS compliance limits. The Company is moving forward aggressively with this product, as there are over 150 opportunities across the nation being targeted. ME2C's first, full-scale demonstration is expected to take place in April with a large fleet opportunity.

In March, ME2C secured an order in excess of $1,000,000 for a new injection system for a large fleet owner of electric generating units (EGUs) which uses ME2C's proprietary Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA™) Technology. It is expected that this order will lead to several other opportunities throughout this customer's fleet.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016 increased 29% to $7.8 million, compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. This growth is primarily attributed to the Company ending the fourth quarter of 2016 with 20 fully-operational Mercury and Air Toxics Standard (MATS) compliant electric generating units (EGUs) utilizing ME 2 C's technologies, compared to four fully-operational EGUs in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Total revenues for the full year 2016 were $32.3 million, an increase of 156% when compared to revenue of $12.6 million in 2015.

Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2016 improved significantly to $0.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. Operating income for the full year 2016 was $2.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.7 million in 2015.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2016 increased by 665% to $0.8 million, compared to $0.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2016 increased significantly to $4.1 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.2) million in 2015. These improvements were primarily due to the increase in revenues, as well as improved gross margin, decreased interest expense and the aforementioned non-cash change in warrant liabilities.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $0.2 million, or ($0.00) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $7.1 million, or ($0.06) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2015. The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 was primarily due to a non-cash $0.4 million valuation increase of certain warrants, compared to a non-cash valuation increase of $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. Net loss for the full year 2016 was $16.9 million, or ($0.18) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $14.3 million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, in 2015. The net loss in 2016 was primarily due to a non-cash $14.7 million valuation increase of certain warrants, compared to a non-cash valuation increase of $3.2 million in 2015.

On December 31, 2016, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $7.8 million, compared to $1.1 million on December 31, 2015.

Full Year 2017 Revenue Guidance

For the full year ending December 31, 2017, the Company reiterates expected revenues of between $60 to $70 million, an increase of 85% to 116%, respectively, when compared to revenue of $32.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2016. This guidance is based on current power demand forecasts, plant projections and additional EGU's expected to be secured.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME 2 C)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. ( OTCQB : MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees, and leading-edge emissions services. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) MATS rule requires that all coal- and oil-fired power plants in the U.S., larger than 25 mega-watts remove roughly 90% of mercury from their emissions starting April 15, 2015. ME 2 C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve mercury removal levels compliant with MATS at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, a Non-GAAP financial measure. We view Adjusted EBITDA as an operating performance measure and, as such, we believe that the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to it is net income (loss). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for interest and financing fees, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock based compensation, and other non-cash income and expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us an important measure of operating performance. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP, as the excluded items may have significant effects on our operating results and financial condition. Additionally, our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other companies' measure of Adjusted EBITDA. When evaluating our performance, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered with other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income and other GAAP results. In the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors and others more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations.

Safe Harbor Statement

We prepare and publicly release yearly audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following table shows our reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the full year ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively:

Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 (in thousands) Net loss $ (16,883 ) $ (14,262 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 913 391 Interest 5,139 6,214 Income taxes (473 ) 41 Stock based compensation 1,159 789 Change in warrant liability 14,681 3,194 Settlement charges - 1,335 Gain on restruturing (407 ) - Debt conversion costs - 1,123 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,129 $ (1,175 )

We are including below our unaudited reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA on a quarterly basis for the quarters ended March 31, 2016, June 30, 2016, September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2016:

Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 12/31/2016 9/30/2016 6/30/2016 3/31/2016 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (246 ) $ (9,302 ) $ (8,243 ) $ 908 Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 271 249 229 164 Interest 1,060 973 1,033 2,073 Income taxes (497 ) 20 3 1 Stock based compensation 191 385 404 179 Change in warrant liability 439 9,985 7,566 (3,309 ) Gain on restructuring (407 ) - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 811 $ 2,310 $ 992 $ 16

MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND 2015 December 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,751,557 $ 1,083,280 Accounts receivable 3,553,096 1,150,602 Inventory 609,072 2,715,913 Prepaid expenses and other assets 199,495 161,813 Total current assets 12,113,220 5,111,608 Property and equipment, net 2,569,354 1,243,450 Deferred tax asset 500,000 - License, net 52,945 58,825 Prepaid expenses and other assets - 4,058 Customer acquisition costs, net 642,203 897,428 Total assets $ 15,877,722 $ 7,315,369 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,363,553 $ 1,235,162 Deferred revenue - 2,281,760 Current portion of notes payable 1,500,000 - Current portion of convertible notes payable - 2,497,114 Current portion of equipment notes payable 39,499 20,979 Customer credits 590,206 936,500 Total current liabilities 6,493,258 6,971,515 Notes payable, net of discount and issuance costs 11,678,669 - Convertible notes payable, net of discount and issuance costs 1,142,154 3,175,085 Warrant liability 1,313,000 9,854,400 Accrued interest 78,750 169,202 Equipment notes payable 143,135 90,165 Total liabilities 20,848,966 20,260,367 Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock, $.001 par value: 2,000,000 shares authorized - - Common stock; $.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 73,509,663 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016 47,194,118 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2015 73,510 47,194 Additional paid-in capital 49,838,469 25,008,016 Accumulated deficit (54,883,223 ) (38,000,208 ) Total stockholders' deficit (4,971,244 ) (12,944,998 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 15,877,722 $ 7,315,369