Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Secures First International Customer in Canada

LEWIS CENTER, OH--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. ( OTCQB : MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the "Company"), a leader in mercury emissions control in North America, has secured a new purchase order with a Canadian customer for the installation of the Company's proprietary Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA™) Technology. This purchase order represents the Company's first customer located outside the United States and initially covers the front end of four new electric generating units (EGUs).

"Our expansion into the Canadian market with this new customer marks a significant milestone for the company and showcases the value of our total solution approach to mercury capture, both in the U.S. and abroad," said Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME 2 C. "As a result of several successful demonstrations and a strong patent portfolio throughout North America, we're pleased with this geographic expansion which should help smooth out seasonal fluctuations. This purchase order being announced today for the supply of front end product represents the first step with this utility in Canada, and we anticipate expansion to additional EGU's in their fleet. The initial purchase order is valued at approximately $700,000.

MacPherson, continued: "For the remainder of the year, we remain focused on executing upon our key initiatives, which consist of leveraging our total solution approach to mercury capture to earn new customers throughout North America, further penetrating existing customer fleets, and growing our geographic footprint in the U.S., Canada, and other key international markets."

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME 2 C)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. ( OTCQB : MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees, and leading-edge emissions services. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) MATS rule requires that all coal- and oil-fired power plants in the U.S., larger than 25 mega-watts remove roughly 90% of mercury from their emissions starting April 15, 2015. ME 2 C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve mercury removal levels compliant with MATS at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding the Company. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.