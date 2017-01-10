Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. To Acquire Core Mercury Control Technology Patents

Patents to be Acquired from the Energy & Environmental Research Center Foundation for $2.5 Million and 925,000 Shares of Common Stock

LEWIS CENTER, OH--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. ( OTCQB : MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the "Company"), a leader in mercury emissions control in North America, announced today that it has exercised its option to acquire in entirety all of the patents related to mercury control from the Energy & Environmental Research Center Foundation (EERCF), located in Grand Forks, North Dakota for $2.5 million and 925,000 shares of common stock. The technology was originally developed at the University of North Dakota Energy & Environmental Research Center. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur by March 31, 2017, subject to approval by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Since 2009, ME 2 C has licensed mercury control patented technology from the EERCF, which includes a portfolio of 25 U.S. and international patents and provisional patents. Through the licensing agreement with the EERCF, ME 2 C has been able to offer the most effective patented technology in the industry, the "Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA™) Technology", that cost-effectively reduces mercury emissions by over 90%.

"These patents serve as the backbone for our commercial mercury emissions control technology offerings and applications," said John Pavlish, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of ME 2 C. "Equally as important as our current business, this acquired suite of IP will serve as the basis for future development of leading-edge emission control technologies for power plants and industrial processes."

"This is a major milestone in the Company's history," said Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME 2 C. "This acquisition adds a major competitive asset to the Company, which further strengthens our current and future patent position in the U.S. and abroad, it also allows us to protect our technology in the marketplace. 2016 was a breakout year for our company, and this acquisition sets the stage for continued growth and success in 2017 as we target hundreds of additional electric generating units to meet MATS compliance effectively and more economically."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) MATS rule, which has been subject to legal challenges, requires that all coal- and oil-fired power plants in the U.S., larger than 25 mega-watts, must remove roughly 90% of mercury from their emissions starting April 15, 2015.

