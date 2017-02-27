Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Present at Annual ROTH Conference

LEWIS CENTER, OH--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. ( OTCQB : MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the "Company"), a leader in mercury emissions control in North America, has been invited to present at the 29th Annual ROTH Capital Partners Conference. The conference is being held on March 12-15, 2017, at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

ME 2 C management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day and is scheduled to present as follows:

29th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: Monday, March 13, 2017

Presentation Time: 5:00 p.m. Pacific time

Location: Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, Purple - Salon 1 (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Dana Point, CA 92629)

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/roth31/meec

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.

