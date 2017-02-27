Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Present at Annual ROTH Conference

LEWIS CENTER, OH--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C" or the "Company"), a leader in mercury emissions control in North America, has been invited to present at the 29th Annual ROTH Capital Partners Conference. The conference is being held on March 12-15, 2017, at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.
ME2C management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day and is scheduled to present as follows:
29th Annual ROTH Conference
Date: Monday, March 13, 2017
Presentation Time: 5:00 p.m. Pacific time
Location: Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, Purple - Salon 1 (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Dana Point, CA 92629)
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/roth31/meec
Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.
About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME2C)
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees, and leading-edge emissions services. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) MATS rule, which has been subject to legal challenges, requires that all coal- and oil-fired power plants in the U.S., larger than 25 mega-watts, must remove roughly 90% of mercury from their emissions starting April 15, 2015. ME2C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve mercury removal levels compliant with MATS at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com.