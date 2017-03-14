MIG Real Estate Awards Cushman & Wakefield Commerce 700,000 square-foot Property Management Assignment in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Cushman & Wakefield Commerce announced today it has been selected by MIG Real Estate, LLC of Newport Beach, Calif, for property management of its entire Las Vegas portfolio, which includes six office and retail buildings totaling 701,348 square feet. This adds to the long-standing relationship MIG has had with Cushman & Wakefield Commerce.

The property management team is led by David Jewkes, Senior Vice President - Nevada at Cushman & Wakefield Commerce. "MIG contracts with Cushman & Wakefield teams in other states and is well aware of the global platform. Our team can use this leverage to help these properties run smoothly and profitably," Jewkes said. "We are excited to get to work on these assets and bring our professional management experience to the portfolio."

Phillip Matchett, Director of Asset Management - MIG Real Estate, said, "We selected Cushman & Wakefield Commerce to manage our Las Vegas portfolio to create operational consistency and cost efficiency by having one point of management over a multi-state portfolio."

This assignment is part of the rapidly growing property management portfolio for Cushman & Wakefield Commerce in Las Vegas. In only 18 months, the company has on-boarded more than 4 million square feet of managed assets.

About Cushman & Wakefield Commerce

Cushman & Wakefield Commerce operates the Cushman & Wakefield business in Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Washington. As part of the Cushman & Wakefield global platform, the firm offers innovative commercial real estate solutions to occupier and investor clients, offering transaction services, capital markets services, occupier and investor services, and real estate advisory. With nearly 300 employees, 9 million sq. ft. of property management and transaction value of more than $2.8 billion, the firm is a leading commercial real estate resource in the Intermountain West region and Pacific Northwest. Learn more at www.comre.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. The firm's 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries provide deep local and global insights that create significant value for occupiers and investors around the world. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.