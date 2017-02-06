MightyRecruiter Partners with Industry Influencers to Identify 2017 Hiring Trends and Predictions

New eBook Highlights Latest Recruitment Trends, Including Increased Use of Technology as a Tool to Drive Better Conversations, Deliver High-Touch Candidate Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - MightyRecruiter, a new easy to use, all-in-one solution that transforms a company's recruiting processes, today announced the availability of its new eBook, "2017 Hiring Trends and Predictions," which explores and analyzes seven industry experts' forecasts for the recruiting and hiring landscape in the coming year.

"To better understand where recruiting and hiring are heading in 2017, we turned to some of the foremost influencers in the HR space for their informed predictions. Their analyses and insights converged to reveal several interesting commonalities, such as the role that technology will continue to play in automating many of the more standard recruiting functions so that recruiters can focus on delivering a more high-touch candidate experience," said MightyRecruiter Senior Director of Marketing Mike Nelson. "What becomes quite clear from the results of our research is that recruiters need to prepare now for the ramifications of the changing needs and expectations of candidates in 2017."

According to the experts interviewed for MightyRecruiter's eBook, recruiters and hiring managers will be facing a similar challenge in 2017 as they did in 2016 -- the need to find the right quantity and quality of candidates in a tight labor market with limited time and resources. As a result, recruiters will need to become even more efficient and strategic in their approach to talent acquisition.

The eBook's expert contributors noted several key recruiting trends for 2017, including:

The importance of EQ: Recruiters and HR professionals with a high EQ (emotional quotient) will be in high demand because they have a better understanding of how to appeal to the hearts of candidates.

Employer brand as differentiator: Establishing or maintaining a positive employer brand will remain critical for companies in 2017 as candidates continue to seek companies that demonstrate their dedication to social responsibility.

Jobs of the future: Many recruiters are expecting to see an uptick in hiring for professionals with machine learning and artificial intelligence experience this year.

The rise of the gig economy: The number of gig workers in the workplace will continue to increase, leading to a necessary shift in recruiters' attitudes about the variety of ways that individuals can demonstrate their competence and ability to perform.

The art of conversation: Smart recruiters will recognize the need to use talent acquisition technology as a tool to have better conversations with candidates so that the human touch is not lost.

Managing change: As companies invest in new tools and systems, such as integrated candidate relationship management platforms, ensuring that users understand how to use them and how to get the most out of them by implementing the right change management processes and controls will be critical.

More power to the candidate: The increasing use of social networks by jobseekers to find and vet employers will lead to a growing number of organizations spending significant energy on delivering a positive candidate experience.

Marketing to build candidate relationships: Most recruiters have moved beyond "post and pray" and will be integrating more advanced recruitment marketing techniques into their applicant tracking systems to create more meaningful relationships with candidates.

HR industry contributors to the eBook include: Laurie Ruettimann, founder and principal of LFR and GlitchPath; Stephanie Tan, head of Talent for the Samsung Strategy and Innovation Center; Steve Levy, principal and founder of Recruiting Inferno Consulting; Katrina Collier, chief searchologist and social recruiting expert at the Searchologist; Kyle Lagunas, research manager in emerging trends and technologies -- talent acquisition and staffing services at IDC; Gerry Crispin, principal and founder of CareerXroads; and Bill Kutik, host and managing editor of Firing Line with Bill Kutik®.

The MightyRecruiter eBook, "2017 Hiring Trends and Predictions," is now available for complimentary download at: https://www.mightyrecruiter.com/2017-hiring-trends-predictions/

