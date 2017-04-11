The Migration is On: Survey of 1000+ IT Pros Finds That 73 Percent of Companies Will Be On Road to Windows 10 by End of 2017

Most anticipate Windows 10 migration will take at least one year

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - By the end of 2017, 73 percent of businesses will have either completed or begun their Windows 10 migration, according to new research conducted by enterprise software company 1E. The company's new report, State of the Migration: Enterprise Windows 10 in 2017, also found:

9 percent of respondents said their companies had completed their migrations

38 percent reported that their Windows 10 migration was currently underway

26 percent expect to begin their migration by the end of 2017

64 percent expect their migrations to take more than one year to complete

40 percent of companies with fewer than 1,000 employees had completed their migrations, while only 6 percent of large companies (50,000+ employees) had

1E conducted the survey from between February 19-28, 2017. 1,014 U.S. IT pros responded.

The State of the Migration report also looks at ways migration times can be reeled in: with a significant majority of respondents expecting the migration to take a year or more to complete, the Windows 10 release cadence is going to cause migrating companies problems unless they are able to automate and accelerate the process.

1E's founder and CEO Sumir Karayi said, "Lengthy Win 10 migrations wreak havoc on an IT team for two main reasons: one is that during migration, the company is somewhat exposed to security risks, and the other is that it's hard to keep up with all the Win 10 updates Microsoft is continually releasing. Running multiple versions of the same operating system simultaneously during the migration period makes it very challenging to detect and remedy problems." 1E recently unveiled its Windows Servicing Suite, which helps accelerate Windows 10 migrations.

To download the full report, visit 1e.com/Win10Report.

