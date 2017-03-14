Miguel to Perform at Domopalooza 2017

Grammy-Award Winning and Multi-Platinum Selling R&B Artist Joins the Entertainment Lineup

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Today Domo announced that Grammy-award winning and multi-platinum selling recording artist Miguel will perform at Domopalooza™ 2017. The singer, songwriter and producer is best known for his 2013 Grammy Award's Best R&B Song "Adorn," as well as singles "How Many Drinks" and "Coffee."

Miguel joins a lineup of hot artists performing at Domopalooza After Hours, including Kesha, Jason Derulo and recently announced hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. Domo has announced inspiring keynote speakers including Pixar co-founder and president Dr. Ed Catmull, World Series game-changer Theo Epstein and world-renowned statistician Nate Silver.

Domopalooza, Domo's annual customer event, is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo's fast-growing community of users from the world's most progressive organizations and most recognizable brands. In its third year, Domopalooza will be held March 21 - 24, 2017, at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

From keynote presentations to more than 35 breakout sessions and almost 40 customer speakers, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry and Domo experts. They'll gain new insights on how to leverage Domo, and learn how all employees -- from the CEO to front line workers -- can use Domo to optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results.

For registration and to stay up-to-date on the program, visit Domopalooza's event page.

