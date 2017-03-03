Mijem Launches the App for Students to Buy, Sell, Trade on Campus

Buy or sell 'gems' on campus with the new Mijem App: textbooks, electronics, sublets, furniture, clothing -- there's something for everyone

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - Mijem has launched the new Mijem app to buy, sell, trade on campus. Selling is as simple as snapping a photo and adding a price. The built-in chat allows students to connect instantly and arrange meetups on campus, there is no need to give away phone numbers. Textbooks, video games, electronics, and furniture are some of the gems people can discover on Mijem, an app built by students for students. The app is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. On Mijem, members can discover collections posted by students, connect with fellow students to build trusted communities, and buy, sell, trade products.

"Every student has things that he or she does not need that others might need. From textbooks, to furniture, to electronics," said Phuong Dinh, Founder of Mijem. "Well Mijem now allows students to buy, sell, trade amongst themselves, with convenience and safety as they can meet each other on campus."

"Oh interesting! I have a ton of stuff I want to sell at home," said Lukas Kieviet when he first tried out the app. Mijem is a rich social experience where students may choose: who they want to connect with, what content they want to receive notifications from, and an interest-based browsing experience. This makes using Mijem a relevant, customized user experience. Members can see reviews given by other students. There is finally an app made by students for students. Students can sell stuff today on Mijem to make money for that fun weekend party, a new outfit, or a nice dinner, whatever pleases them.

Interesting Facts

The app was tested by thousands of university and college students in Ontario and New York and received positive reviews. Mijem has launched and features campuses from New York, Ontario, and Michigan. The young student app is planning to expand into more campuses in other States and Provinces in the coming months.

You can download the free app today:

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id936519289

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mijem.android

About Mijem

Mijem is a social marketplace for students to connect with students and buy, sell, trade on campus. The app is available for download for free! Join the Mijem community and start discovering gems today. For further information, please contact media@mijem.com.

