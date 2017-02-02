Mike Connly Named Chair, Board of Directors, HealthEast

ST. PAUL, MN--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - HealthEast is pleased to announce that Mike Connly, chief information officer for Optum, has been named chair of the HealthEast Board of Directors.

Connly brings 30-plus years of sales, marketing and technology experience to Minnesota's business landscape. Prior to his role at Optum, Connly served as CEO for QSSI, managing delivery of enterprise software development for state and federal programs, security and privacy services, and IT infrastructure solutions. He has also served as chief technology officer for United HealthGroup IT, chief information officer for United Health Technologies, chief information officer for The St. Paul Companies, and account manager for Hewlett-Packard.

Connly has been a member of the HealthEast Board of Directors since March 2013. In addition, he is the past chair and ex-officio of the Minnesota High Technology Association and a past member of the Board of Directors of CommonBond Communities, the largest, not-for-profit Low-income housing provider in the Twin Cities.

"I look forward to helping HealthEast fulfill its mission to improve the health of our neighbors," Connly said. "I believe that my technology industry background, combined with my previous board experience that addressed essential housing needs in the Twin Cities, will contribute to HealthEast's commitment to helping build a healthy, vibrant and productive East Metro area."

Kathryn Correia, president and CEO, HealthEast noted, "Mike has the unique ability to reframe discussions and inspire consensus. While we initially gravitated toward Mike for his experience in IT, his global perspectives ultimately drove our decision. He simply helps us all serve better."

About HealthEast

HealthEast (healtheast.org) is the leading health care provider in the Twin Cities East Metro area. From prevention to cure, we meet the needs of the community with family health and specialty programs that span four hospitals -- Bethesda Hospital, St. John's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Woodwinds Health Campus -- plus 14 clinics, home care and medical transportation, HealthEast has nearly 7,500 employees and nearly 850 physicians on staff. Our focus is optimal health and well-being for our patients, our communities and ourselves.

