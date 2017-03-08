Mike Milano makes history as the first person to open a Brightway Insurance Agency in New York

Brightway, The Milano Agency opens in Tarrytown, N.Y., March 13

TARRYTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Brightway Insurance continues to grow as its first location in the Empire State is slated to open next week. Veteran businessman and now Brightway Agency Owner, Mike Milano, will open the doors to Brightway, The Milano Agency on March 13. While new to New York, Brightway Insurance is the nation's seventh largest privately held Personal Lines independent insurance agency.

"With the expertise and guidance that Brightway Insurance provides, I will be able to focus on helping my community insure their futures, while realizing my own dream of owning my own business," said Milano. "Buying insurance is a serious decision and one that should be made with the help of a trusted advisor who can explain coverage in a way that makes sense. I look forward to being that trusted advisor who offers a one-stop-shop for all your insurance needs."

Milano brings 16 years' experience in sales and management to Brightway. Most recently, he was instrumental in helping his company grow revenues by 400% by breaking into new regions and negotiating a national distribution channel as a National Sales Manager at Cold Mix Manufacturing. Milano grew up in Mahopac, N.Y., and attended nearby Mercy College, where he graduated with a Business Administration degree, specializing in Management. He and wife, Kelly, of 10 years, live in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., and have three children. Milano enjoys volunteering with United for the Troops, an organization that collects goods and sends holiday packages to service members overseas. He also coaches AYSO youth soccer in Ossining, while his wife Kelly is an active member in the Ossining Union Free School District PTA. Milano looks forward to delivering a better experience to his friends and neighbors, offering more choice and expert counsel as a Brightway Agency Owner.

"We're thrilled to partner with Mike Milano to introduce Brightway Insurance to New York," said Brightway President, Talman Howard. "Brightway Agency Owners outsell other agents two-to-one*. That's because we provide full support, which frees up their time to focus on each customer's unique situation and insurance needs."

Brightway, The Milano Agency is located at 1 Neperan Road in Tarrytown (at the intersection of South Broadway, Main Street and Neperan Road). The agency offers customized Home, Condo, Renters, Auto, Flood, RV, Motorcycle, Boat, ATV and Umbrella insurance policies from 14 insurance carriers including Mercury, National General, Progressive and Safeco.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent agencies throughout the country. With more than $445 million in annualized written premium, the company is the nation's seventh largest privately held Personal Lines independent insurance agency. Brightway provides its Agency Owners with access to more insurance companies than any other agency, along with a comprehensive system of support that frees them up to focus on customizing policies that meet their customers' needs.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 12 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000.

For more information about Brightway, The Milano Agency, visit BrightwayMilano.com or call 914-257-7352. Learn more about franchise opportunities with Brightway at BrightwayDifference.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/8/11G132480/Images/Mike_Milano-301d34dc9cb3b1849deb4f1289428d9c.JPG