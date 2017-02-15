Mike Solomon Joins Worksoft as Senior Vice President of Sales, Americas

Growth in Automation Adoption Spurs Americas Sales Team Expansion

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Worksoft®, a leading global provider of automation software for high-velocity business process discovery and testing, today announced Mike Solomon has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales, Americas. In his new role, Solomon is responsible for leading all aspects of Worksoft's sales practices and operations across North and South America, with a mission to grow the sales organization in response to rapidly increasing market demand for automation solutions.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike Solomon to Worksoft as we look to elevate and expand our sales team and our customer base across new industries and geographies," said Jim Kent, CEO, Worksoft. "Mike brings a tremendous amount of industry experience to our executive team, with over 25 years of senior leadership experience in sales and marketing. His successful track record in enterprise sales makes him an ideal leader to our senior sales team as we advance our Americas sales strategy, processes and execution," he said.

An accomplished software sales leader, Solomon has experience in every facet of sales and marketing for emerging businesses, high growth companies and established market leaders. Prior to joining Worksoft, Solomon was the U.S. sales manager at Kronos, the leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. He has also held senior and executive roles at Dun & Bradstreet, Ariba, Siebel Systems and Concur Technologies. He holds a B.S. in Accounting from Bentley University.

About Worksoft Inc.

Worksoft® is a leading global provider of automation software for high-velocity business process testing and discovery. Enterprises worldwide use Worksoft intelligent automation to innovate faster, lower technology risk, reduce costs, improve quality, and deeply understand their real end-to-end business processes. Global 5000 companies across all industries choose Worksoft for high speed process discovery and functional testing of digital, web, cloud, mobile, big data, and dozens of enterprise applications, including SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce.com. For more information, contact Worksoft at info@worksoft.com or visit www.worksoft.com.

