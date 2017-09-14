The Wand® incorporated into Pediatric Residency Program curriculum

LIVINGSTON, NJ --(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS) ( NYSE MKT : MLSS), a medical company that develops and commercializes a growing portfolio of proprietary injection technologies, today announced that the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh will now utilize The Wand® computer assisted anesthesia system for its pediatric patients. In addition, The Wand® will be incorporated into the curriculum for the Pediatric Residency Program.

The Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh's Division of Pediatric Dentistry provides comprehensive preventive, restorative and oral maxillofacial surgical procedures for healthy as well as medically compromised and handicapped children. The dental clinic sees over 23,000 children per year.

Daniel Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific stated, "We are delighted to see a growing number of dental residency programs and clinics, including those run by large hospitals such as the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh not only adopting The Wand®, but making it part of their curriculum. Our technology is particularly well suited for children, as we can deliver comfortable and effective, single tooth anesthesia, providing a safer and more pleasant experience. We are pleased to see our technology incorporated into the curriculum for specialty residents, as they represent the next generation of dental specialists. We expect these newly graduated specialty dentists will become lifetime users of The Wand® once they experience the advantages and reduced complications when using our technology."

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a leading medical research and development company that designs and patents innovative injection technology. Milestone's computer-controlled systems make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2016. The forward looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.