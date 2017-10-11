Zero Complications Reported

LIVINGSTON, NJ --(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - Milestone Scientific Inc.(NYSE American: MLSS) ( NYSE MKT : MLSS), a developer of painless and precise computerized drug delivery instruments, today announced that its CompuFlo® Epidural System has been successfully utilized in over 500 epidural procedures, including both labor and delivery, as well as pain management, with no complications reported. The CompuFlo® Epidural System has been deployed in a variety of settings at leading institutions in the U.S., Europe and South America.

Prof. Giorgio Capogna, Director of the European School of Obstetric Anesthesia and Head of the Department of Anesthesia at Città di Roma Hospital, commented, "Mastering the art of an epidural injection takes years of practice. Learning to use the CompuFlo® Epidural System was fast and simple. Given its ease-of-use and ability to precisely identify the epidural space, the CompuFlo® Epidural System should become the standard-of-care for epidural procedures."

Leslie Bernhard, Milestone's Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Following our recent 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, I am pleased to report we are successfully executing our strategy of placing the CompuFlo® Epidural System with key opinion leaders in the U.S., Europe and around the world. To date, we have successfully completed over 500 procedures with zero complications. These results are particularly significant considering the potential risk factors associated with a traditional epidural procedure."

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a leading medical research and development company that designs and patents innovative injection technologies. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2016. The forward looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.