Milestone Scientific Announces Regulatory Marketing Clearance to Sell Epidural Instruments and Disposables in Saudi Arabia

LIVINGSTON, NJ--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Milestone Scientific Inc. ( NYSE : MLSS), a medical R&D company that designs, patents, incubates and commercializes a growing portfolio of innovative injection technologies, today announced that it has been granted a Medical Device Marketing Authorization (MDMA) by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), allowing Milestone Scientific to market and sell its epidural instrument and disposable kit in Saudi Arabia.

This marketing clearance follows the recent Authorized Representative (AR) license approval by the SFDA in late 2016, which was an important step to allowing Milestone's distributor, Aleltiqa International Operations Co. to import and commercialize the epidural instrument in Saudi Arabia.

Milestone's Dynamic Pressure Sensing® (DPS) capability in the CompuFlo® Epidural instrument provides feedback that allows anesthesiologists to correctly identify the epidural space, which has the potential to significantly reduce complications and malpractice compared to conventional techniques. CompuFlo® Epidural provides drug delivery accuracy, reduces patient discomfort and prevents needle deflection.

Leonard Osser, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, stated, "We are pleased that we have received regulatory marketing clearance for our Compuflo Epidural Computer Controlled Anesthesia System and disposable kit in Saudi Arabia. Not only is Saudi Arabia an important gateway to the Middle East, but also represents a sizable market for our technology with more than 600,000 live births per year. The CompuFlo® Epidural instrument provides new clinical tools to enhance both the safety and reduce pain associated with epidural procedures."

