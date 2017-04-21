LIVINGSTON, NJ--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Milestone Scientific Inc. ( NYSE MKT : MLSS), a medical R&D company that designs, patents, incubates and commercializes a growing portfolio of innovative injection technologies, today announced a webcast presentation with Dr. Sven-Marcus Beschnidt, a key opinion leader (KOL) in dentistry, sharing his personal experience with the Wand® and discussing its advantages and benefits in delivering unparalleled patient satisfaction and superior clinical and business practice outcomes. The webcast presentation is available on the Company's website at: http://www.milestonescientific.com/investors.html.

Dr. Beschnidt is one of Germany's top medical professionals and distinguishes himself with outstanding work in the fields of microsurgery, implantology and cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Beschnidt is a specialist in prosthodontics and a specialist in implantology. Since 1998, Dr. Beschnidt has given approximately 500 lectures, workshops and live-surgery courses concerning implantology and microsurgery. He is a member of the following academies and associations: European Academy of Esthetic Dentistry (EAED); German Association of Maxillofacial Surgeons (DGZMK); German Association of Prosthodontics and Dental Materials (DGPro); German Association of Dental Implantology (DGI); European Association of Dental Implantologists (BDIZ).

