Milestone Scientific, Inc. Provides Update Regarding Distribution and Product Platform Strategy for Epidural Instrument

LIVINGSTON, NJ --(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Milestone Scientific, Inc. ( NYSE MKT : MLSS), a medical R&D and dental products company that designs, patents, incubates and commercializes a growing portfolio of innovative therapeutic injection technologies, today announced it has begun its clinical rollout for the epidural instrument in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions, by initiating clinical evaluations at key hospitals in the United Arab Emirates and in Lebanon. Given the extensive published clinical data supporting successful epidural catheter placement in patients with complex co-morbidities, clinicians and key opinion leaders in these territories have expressed further interest in broadening the technique scope into challenging thoracic epidural procedures, as well as extending its use into pediatric cases.

Milestone Scientific is also continuing its collaboration with key opinion leaders in Italy with a focus on expanding its clinical utilization at key hospitals in Rome, Florence, Naples and Pesaro, which resulted in additional scientific data accepted for presentation at the upcoming meeting of the European Society for Anesthesiology to be held in Geneva, Switzerland from June 3-5, 2017. Euroanaesthesia is Europe's largest annual event showcasing the latest and the most relevant knowledge with medical experts active in the fields of anesthesia, perioperative medicine, intensive care, emergency medicine and pain treatment.

Milestone had a successful showing at Arab Health 2017, which is the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region and the 2nd largest healthcare exhibition and congress in the world. Numerous distributors from the MENA and the Asia/Pacific regions expressed the interest in distribution of Milestone's epidural and intra-articular injection instruments.

Milestone's DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology™ continues to lead the way as a superior alternative to the more expensive technologies such as ultrasound and fluoroscopy that are being used to identify the epidural space. A recent clinical publication in the Journal Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine independently confirmed the lower failure rates of pressure-based epidural waveform analysis. Milestone's CompuFlo™ Epidural Instrument is the first commercial product to come to market with waveform-generating dynamic pressure sensing capabilities.

Leonard Osser, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Medical, stated, "We are further encouraged by the interest in our epidural instruments by medical practitioners in Europe and the MENA regions, including the use of our instrument for patients with complex co-morbidities, as well as prospects of intended use into pediatric patients."

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a medical R&D company that designs, patents, incubates and commercializes a growing portfolio of innovative injection technologies. Milestone's computer-controlled systems make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

