Milestone Scientific Schedules Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

LIVINGSTON, NJ--(Marketwired - November 13, 2017) - Milestone Scientific Inc. ( NYSE MKT : MLSS) (NYSE American: MLSS), a medical R&D company that designs, patents, incubates and commercializes a growing portfolio of innovative injection technologies, today announced that it will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, November 16, 2017 to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, as well as the Company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 800-281-7829 and entering the pass code 6331613 or on the company's website at www.milestonescientific.com. For those unable to participate at that time, a replay of the call will be archived on the company's website or can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering the pass code 6331613. The replay will be available for 90 days.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a leading medical research and development company that designs and patents innovative injection technology. Milestone's computer-controlled systems make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.