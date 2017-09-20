LIVINGSTON, NJ--(Marketwired - September 20, 2017) - Milestone Scientific Inc. ( NYSE American : MLSS) a leading medical R&D company that designs, patents, incubates and commercializes a growing portfolio of innovative injection technologies, today announced that an abstract featuring the CompuFlo® epidural instrument was presented on September 13, 2017 at the 36th Annual European Society of Regional Anaesthesia & Pain Therapy (ESRA) Congress 2017, in Lugano, Switzerland. The European Society of Regional Anesthesia & Pain Therapy has a current membership of over 3,500 of the leading anesthesiologists in Europe.

The Abstract, entitled, "Safe Localization of the Epidural Space with the CompuFlo® After Accidental Dural Puncture During Labor Neuraxial Analgesia, A Case Report," was presented at the ESRA Academy by Dr. Vittorio Limatola, a medical doctor from the University of Naples - Italy (2003), with a specialization in anesthesia at the University of Pisa - Italy (2008). Dr. Limatola was an Honorary Research Fellow at the Imperial College of London - UK (2006) and has worked at the Obstetric Unit at A.O.U. Careggi of Florence, Italy, since 2009.

Daniel Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, stated, "We are pleased to have our technology featured by a leading anesthesiologist at one of the premier industry conferences in Europe. This case report demonstrates the value and effectiveness of CompuFlo® in identifying and locating the epidural space, especially in complicated cases, such as the one in this case report. In this particular case, the standard loss of resistance technique not only failed to locate the epidural space, but also led to a complication, known as accidental dural puncture, which caused the patient a severe headache that required a subsequent intervention. As a result, an epidural blood patch was successfully performed using the CompuFlo® instrument to repair the dural defect. This is clear illustration of the mounting clinical experience with CompuFlo, as it continues to meet new challenges in difficult patients, demonstrating its value as an everyday epidural confirmation solution for all patients."

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a leading medical research and development company that designs and patents innovative injection technologies. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

