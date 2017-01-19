Military Order of the Purple Heart Salutes President Donald J. Trump

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - The Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH), MOPH Ladies Auxiliary, and Purple Heart Foundation are proud to participate in the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America and looks forward to working closely with the Trump Administration to ensure that the Nation's veterans are afforded the recognition and benefits they have earned and deserve for their dedicated service to the country.

The Leadership of the Military Order of the Purple Heart will join other Veteran Service Organizations at official Inaugural events, to include the Swearing-in Ceremony, the Inaugural Parade, Medal of Honor recognition receptions hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans, Inaugural breakfasts hosted by American Veterans and the Reserve Officers Association, and The American Legion's Veterans Inaugural Ball.

Commenting on the opportunity to share the occasion with three dozen extraordinary Medal of Honor recipients during this historic week, the Hon. Hershel W. Gober, MOPH National Commander said, "This is a unique experience the MOPH National Commander has once every four years to join other VSO's, as we pay tribute to so many Medal of Honor Recipients gathered together to mark the occasion of the Inauguration of the next President of the United States."

The "Military Order of the Purple Heart of the U.S.A. Inc.," (MOPH) was formed in 1932 for the protection and mutual interest of all combat wounded veterans and active duty men and women who have received the decoration. Chartered by the Congress, The MOPH is unique among Veteran Service Organizations in that all its members were wounded in combat. For this sacrifice, they were awarded the Purple Heart Medal. With grants from the MOPH Service Foundation, the MOPH and its Ladies Auxiliary promote Patriotism, Fraternalism, and the Preservation of America's military history. Most importantly, through veteran service, they provide comfort and assistance to all Veterans and their families, especially those requiring claims assistance with the VA, those who are homeless, and those requiring employment assistance. Programs of the MOPH include VA Volunteer Service, JROTC Leadership Awards, Scholarships, Americanism, Purple Heart Trail and Cities, Welfare, and numerous community service programs, all with the objective of service to Veterans and their families.

MOPH on the Web

MOPH on Facebook

MOPH on Twitter

MOPH on YouTube