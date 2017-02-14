Military Order of the Purple Heart Congratulates Dr. David Shulkin as Secretary of Veteran Affairs

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - The Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) congratulates Dr. David Shulkin on his confirmation as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs and looks forward to working closely with him and the Trump Administration to ensure that the Nation's veterans receive the recognition and benefits they have so rightly earned through dedicated selfless service to their country.

While Dr. Shulkin breaks tradition to become the first non-veteran to lead the Department, he comes from a military family, having been born at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, where his father served as a psychiatrist in the U.S. Army. Dr. Shulkin has served as Under Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Health for the past two and a half years; in that capacity he worked closely with former Secretary Robert McDonald on the VA health care system overhaul, and is in position to continue the progress made under McDonald's leadership. During Dr. Shulkin's Senate Veterans Affairs Committee hearing, he told Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal that the VA is "moving ahead with IVF treatment to service connected veterans," and he assured the entire SVAC that the VA would not be privatized under his watch; both are positions which MOPH heartily supports.

The Hon. Hershel W. Gober, MOPH National Commander, who has served both as Deputy VA Secretary and Acting VA Secretary, noted that "The MOPH is pleased that someone with Dr. Shulkin's experience is assuming the role of Secretary because he can hit the ground running and not have to spend months trying to understand the demands of the position."

The "Military Order of the Purple Heart of the U.S.A. Inc.," (http://www.purpleheart.org) (MOPH) was formed in 1932 for the protection and mutual interest of all combat wounded veterans and active duty men and women who have received the decoration. Chartered by the Congress, The MOPH is unique among Veteran Service Organizations in that all its members were wounded in combat. For this sacrifice, they were awarded the Purple Heart Medal. With grants from the MOPH Service Foundation, the MOPH and its Ladies Auxiliary promote Patriotism, Fraternalism, and the Preservation of America's military history. Most importantly, through veteran service, they provide comfort and assistance to all Veterans and their families, especially those requiring claims assistance with the VA, those who are homeless, and those requiring employment assistance. Programs of the MOPH include VA Volunteer Service, JROTC Leadership Awards, Scholarships, Americanism, Purple Heart Trail and Cities, Welfare, and numerous community service programs, all with the objective of service to Veterans and their families.

