Military presence on roads and trails in the regions of Capitale-Nationale, Mauricie and Saguenay Lac-Saint-Jean

VALCARTIER, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) -

From January 12 to 21, 2017, in the regions of Capitale-Nationale (Quebec), Mauricie and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, residents and people passing through may notice the presence of soldiers in training. These manoeuvres are part of an exercise being conducted by the 12e Régiment blindé du Canada (12 RBC) that will unfold in successive stages according to the following schedule:

Dates Transit and Campsite Locations January 12 to 13 Domaine du Lac-Édouard, 340 Rue Principale, Lac-Édouard January 13 to 14 Auberge Éva, 160 Chemin de la Montagne, Lac-Bouchette January 14 to 18 Saguenay Armoury, 2578 Chemin de la Réserve, Saguenay (borough of Chicoutimi) January 18 to 21 Palissades de Charlevoix, 1000 Route 170, Saint-Siméon

During their manoeuvres, the troops will successively follow snowmobile trails 73, 355, 83, 367, 83 and 3, linking the regions mentioned above. In total, around 45 snowmobiles will be used. In addition, 5 wheeled logistical military vehicles will be necessary to conduct this training exercise. The vehicles will be driving on routes 367 and 155 and on autoroutes 70 and 40.

The approximately 40 members of 12 RBC taking part in this exercise will be joined by around 50 colleagues from the French Land Army's 4e Régiment de Chasseurs, stationed at Gap (Hautes-Alpes, France). This exchange is an opportunity for both armoured units to share their knowledge and skill at winter warfare.