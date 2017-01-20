Military presence on trails and roads between Charlevoix and Quebec City

VALCARTIER, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - Residents and vacationers using snowmobile trails in the Capitale-Nationale (Quebec) region may notice the presence of soldiers from 12e Régiment blindé du Canada (12 RBC) on January 20 and 21, 2017. As part of the Exercise CHEVALIER TRICOLORE which began on January 12, these movements of soldiers constitute the last segment of the training planned in Charlevoix between January 18 and January 21, 2017.

During their travels, the troops will mainly use trail 3 linking Charlevoix and Quebec with fourty five snowmobiles. Five logistic military wheeled vehicles required to carry out this training will mainly run on Route 138.

To the forty members of 12 RBC taking part in this exercise is added fifty French colleagues coming from the French Land Army's 4e Régiment de Chasseurs, stationed at Gap (Hautes-Alpes, France). This exchange is an opportunity for both armoured units to share their knowledge and skill at winter warfare.