Military Sealift Command Seeks Contractor to Provide Inspection Services

NORFOLK, VA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - The Military Sealift Command (MSC) out of Norfolk, Virginia, modified on February 6, 2017 a previously released solicitation in which it outlined its need for a small business contractor to provide ship inspection services.

The contractor who receives the contractor will primarily provide shipboard material readiness inspection, testing, and survey services to the Engineering Directorate, Ship Inspection Branch, of MSC and other government agencies as required. The MSC may also require the contractor to provide additional engineering, technical, safety assessment, systems development, and specialized services on an occasional, as-needed, basis.

The MSC released the solicitation to find a contractor who will support its marine surveys, material condition surveys and inspections, safety surveys and investigations, technical engineering analysis, root cause analysis, test plan development and refinement, technical and administrative support for future SIP development, and administrative support for tests, surveys, and inspection reports.

The MSC intends to award a competitive single award ID/IQ firm-fixed-priced contract in accordance with FAR Part 12, "Acquisition of Commercial Items," using the procedures in FAR Part 15, "Contracting by Negotiation." The contract period will be for one period year, with the option for four 1-year option periods.

The contractor will provide services in Norfolk, San Diego, and other locations as required.

Interested and capable contractor must respond to the solicitation by no later than 10 a.m. EST on March 31, 2017 via e-mail to Contract Specialist Elloise Hitshew at Elloise.M.Hitshew@navy.mil.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

