Millennial Esports Announces Blockchain Advisory Board

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 13, 2017) - Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE:GAME) today announced it has established a Blockchain Advisory Board comprised of some of the world's leading blockchain and funding innovation experts: William Mougayar, Miko Matsumura, and David Drake. The blockchain advisory board will be tasked with guiding the design and implementation of blockchain-based game and digital content tokens as part of the company's integrated Esports strategy.

"The combined experience of the members of our advisory board provides Millennial with unmatched expertise in blockchain technology and innovative funding methods," said Millennial Esports CEO, Alex Igelman. "The advisors will be a valuable resource in the development and implementation of our revolutionary blockchain tokenization strategy."

Today's announcement revealing the members of the Blockchain Advisory Board follows the formation of a new division of Millennial Esports focused on the creation and implementation of blockchain based 'in game and cross platform' game and digital content tokens. The company is currently exploring various synergies in implementing blockchain-based applications and protocols to enhance the community and user experience.

"I am very excited and looking forward to working with the Millennial management team to develop blockchain tokenization strategies for their Esports ecosystem," said new advisory board member, William Mougayar. "Millennial is uniquely positioned in the Esports content space to take advantage of the innovative features of the blockchain, as the next logical step for their evolution."

Blockchain Advisory Board, Members

William Mougayar is a Toronto-based investor, researcher, blogger, author of The Business Blockchain (Wiley, 2016), founder of The Token Summit, and manager of WMX, a cryptocurrency index fund. He is a known authority on, and a direct participant in, the crypto-technology market, and an advisor or board member to some of the world's leading blockchain organizations, including Ethereum, OpenBazaar, Coin Center, Steem, Stratumn, Cofound.it and Bloq.

Miko Matsumura founded crypto exchange Evercoin, and is a limited partner with Pantera Capital ICO Fund. As chief evangelist for the Java Language and Platform, Matsumura participated in the first wave of the Internet, and is now fully engaged in the crypto-fuelled Internet of value. Matsumura leads the Crypto Underground meet-up in San Francisco and is a speaker at the upcoming Token Fest. His keynote speeches include ICOnference NYC, Blockchain Life in St. Petersburg Russia, Global Blockchain Summit, The Future of Money Summit, and Coin Agenda in Las Vegas. Currently advising crypto-currency start-ups, as a 25-year executive in Silicon Valley, Matsumura has raised more $50 million in capital for Open Source start-ups. He holds a Master's degree in Neuroscience from Yale University where he worked on abstract computational neural networks.

David Drake is the Chairman of LDJ Capital, a multi-family office based in New York, with real estate, energy, tech, media, and telecom investments and assets. Drake represented the US Commerce Department at the EU Commission in Brussels and Rome in 2012, was invited to the White House Champions of Change ceremony, and was a speaker at the UK Parliament in 2013. He speaks as an equity expert at top universities such as Cambridge, NYU, Cornell, and Columbia, and writes regularly for major publications such as WSJ, Forbes, Huffington Post, and Thomson Reuters. Drake is the co-author of the book Planet Entrepreneur and Crowdfunding and Other Animals and is the author of the upcoming book The Crowdfunding Economy and LIFEE: Life Instructions for Entrepreneurs and Executives.

Guided by the knowledge and experience of the Blockchain Advisory Board, Millennial Esports is working towards implementing its token generation strategy in early 2018.

