Millennial Esports Corp. Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 8, 2017) - Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE:GAME) has granted 500,000 stock options to Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ron Spoehel, which are each exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.80 per share for a period of 5 years subject to vesting terms.

Millennial Esports Corporation:

Millennial Esports provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.