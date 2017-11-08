News Room
November 08, 2017 11:22 ET

Millennial Esports Corp. Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 8, 2017) - Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE:GAME) has granted 500,000 stock options to Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ron Spoehel, which are each exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.80 per share for a period of 5 years subject to vesting terms.

Millennial Esports Corporation:

Millennial Esports provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.

  • MillennialEsports.gg is the premier operator of tournaments and building communities by and for gamers.
  • IDEAS+CARS, based out of Motorsport Valley, UK, provides industry leading knowledge and intellectual property in the burgeoning and increasingly lucrative Esports racing genre.
  • Eden Games will soon become part of Millennial Esports' offering in motor sports and racing.
  • O'Gaming TV, based in Paris and a part of Alt Tab Productions, is an Esports video content production and events company, and a major player in live French-language esports streaming.
  • thE Arena at Neonopolis is Las Vegas's first permanent Esports venue. The 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility accommodates more than 1000 people in comfort and provides technical services including facilities, expertise, and manpower for clients such as EA, Amazon, and Microsoft.
  • Stream Hatchet, operating out of Barcelona, Spain, offers complete Esports data analytics solutions. The company focuses on providing actionable intelligence in a format that is easy to understand at a glance.

