Millennial Esports Corp. to Acquire Stream Hatchet

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Millennial Esports Corp. ("Millennial Esports" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:GAME) is pleased to announce it has entered into a letter of intent (dated February 14, 2017) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities (the "Transaction") of Stream Hatchet S.L. ("Stream Hatchet"). In connection for the Transaction, the Millennial Esports will issue 2,951,973 common shares of Millennial Esports at an issuance price of $0.225 per share and pay 125,000EUR (CAD$177,000) to former securityholders of Stream Hatchet. The Transaction is expected to close within two weeks.

"We are excited to soon welcome the Stream Hatchet team to the Millennial Esports family" said Alex Igelman, CEO of Millennial Esports Corp. "We continue to expand our offerings to focus on Esports technology and business solutions in addition to operating our state of the art downtown Arena, tournament platform, game related apps and functioning as a tournament organizer. Our motto is 'All things Esports' and we will continue to explore other business opportunities in Esports in order to be able to capitalize on this emerging but still nascent space."

The Transaction and issuance of Millennial Esports common shares is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval.

About Stream Hatchet:

Stream Hatchet is a data analytics company, based in Terrassa, Spain, that provides meaningful analytics and business intelligence for those persons and entities involved in video game streaming. Stream Hatchet provides holistic data to its users and these users utilize the information to make decisions based on this data. Having accurate information is essential to content creators, Esports teams & organizations, sponsors, brands, and ultimately every company with an interest in video game streaming. Current users of the Stream Hatchet platform are streamers, Esports organizations, video game producers, and advertising agencies. Stream Hatchet offers its users solutions in order to fulfill their objectives by providing the data, insights and intelligence they need. Brands can leverage their impact by appearing in live video streaming. Online video is a primary way to reach viewers who are abandoning traditional media. More than half of gamers make purchasing decisions by watching gaming videos. Gaming streaming maintains solid and relevant information that can turn into metrics that help targeting ads. Stream Hatchet offers an easy to use tool to monitor the impact. Streamers generate a significant amount of data that they want simplified and organized. A large percentage of the streamer's income comes from advertisers and sponsorships and as a result they need a trusted source of metrics. Esports organizations need a way to identify the influencers, target the right audience and measure the impacts of their marketing campaigns. Through proprietary methods, Stream Hatchet collects and sorts the data from various live streaming platforms. Stream Hatchet has developed a solid solution that tracks, stores and represents this data. Stream Hatchet currently tracks all the broadcast activity on Twitch, Azubu, Hitbox and Beam and is actively developing other business solutions around their technology.

About Millennial ESports Corp.:

Millennial Esports Corp. owns and operates "thE Arena", Las Vegas' first permanent Esports Arena and studio. "thE Arena" is a state of the art 15,000 square foot facility located on world famous Fremont Street, at the Neonopolis, in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas.

The Company operates millennialesports.gg, an Esports platform and online community, which provides gamers with a variety of online competitions, leagues and ladders, giving them an opportunity to win prizes and garner recognition within the global Esports community. In addition, the Company provides turnkey solutions to give game publishers, consumer brands and other partners exposure and influence on a targeted audience, thereby enabling them to generate new revenue streams by leveraging this unique and highly sought after global demographic.

