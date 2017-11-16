Millennial Esports Expects Another Amazing Turnout for Latest EA-Sanctioned Madden 18 Tournament

EA Sports-Sanctioned Madden 18 PS4 and Xbox One Double Header to be held at thE Arena in Las Vegas on November 18-19

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 16, 2017) - Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE:GAME) is teaming up for a third time with EA Sports, hosting a sanctioned Double Header Madden 18 MCS Challenger tournament on the west coast. The Xbox One portion of the tournament will be held on Saturday November 18 and the PS4 competition will be held on Sunday November 19. Both contests will take place inside Millennial Esports' 15,000 square-foot Downtown Las Vegas Esports venue, thE Arena.

"With the upcoming Double Header, thE Arena has become the go to location for sanctioned Madden tournaments on the west coast," said Millennial Esports CEO, Alex Igelman. "We have developed a great relationship with EA over the course of our three events together and look forward to working together on future initiatives."

The Madden 18 PS1 and Xbox One Double Header provides amateur and aspiring professional Madden NFL players from the USA and Canada, age 16 and above, with an opportunity to win a share of the $10,000 guaranteed total prize pool and the chance to advance to the online finals, as well as up to two chances at MCS points.

"We had such a fantastic turnout for the 10k prize pool in September, that we decided to go for it again," said Millennial Esports CTO, Adam Morrison. "We're also once again offering a discounted entry fee because of the great response we had last time."

The early bird entry fee of $100 per tournament has been extended until Friday November 17 and can be accessed by entering the promo code MADDEN18-LV at checkout. Entry will be $125 at the door.

The tournament will be streamed live at www.twitch.tv/millennialesports.

To register and see the schedule, visit www.millennialesports.gg/madden.

*Note: Competitors must be 16 and older, but any gamers under 18 must submit a parental waiver, which can be found at www.millennialesports.gg/madden.

Millennial Esports Corp.:

Millennial Esports provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.