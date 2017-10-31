Millennial Esports Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 31, 2017) - Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE:GAME) has granted 3,000,000 stock options to its newest director Doug Belgrad, which are each exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.78 per share for a period of 10 years subject to vesting terms.

