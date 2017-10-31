Millennial Esports Grants Stock Options

October 31, 2017 17:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 31, 2017) - Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE:GAME) has granted 3,000,000 stock options to its newest director Doug Belgrad, which are each exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.78 per share for a period of 10 years subject to vesting terms.
Millennial Esports Corp.:
Millennial Esports provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.
Media Contacts:Millennial EsportsGavin Davidson705.446.6630gavin.davidson@millennialesports.comPR InsidersSharie Johnson702-604-3091sharie@prinsidersfirm.comInvestor Contact:Millennial EsportsManish Grigo416.569.3292manish.grigo@millennialesports.com
