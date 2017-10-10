Millennial Esports Initiative Leads to Record Downloads for Gear.Club

More than 600,000 gamers download mobile racing game in effort to become World's Fastest Gamer

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 10, 2017) - The World's Fastest Gamer competition, conceived and implemented by Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE:GAME) company Ideas+Cars, in partnership with racing industry heavyweight McLaren, has led to hundreds of thousands of gamers from across the globe downloading the popular mobile racing game Gear.Club.

Designed and published by Eden Games, Gear.Club had more than 600,000 downloads during the World's Fastest Gamer qualifying period, with entrants clocking almost 1,000,000 miles in the race to find the fastest competitor.

"Gear.Club was chosen as the mobile platform to give 'everyman' gamers the chance to compete for a coveted Formula 1 test driver role," said Darren Cox, Chief Marketing Officer for Millennial Esports, and the brains behind the World's Fastest Gamer competition. "Not only have huge numbers of new players downloaded the game, they have been spending record breaking amounts of time trying to win this unique competition."

World's Fastest Gamer brings together the best of the best from the world of racing games, with the eventual winner getting the chance to become a Formula 1 test driver for the McLaren Formula 1 team. Thanks to Gear.Club, the competition has unearthed the most unlikely potential racing star of the future - Danish doctor Henrik Christian Drue.

"We are thrilled to unearth a talent like Henrik," said Eden Games CEO, David Nadal. "A lot of the other finalists in the World's Fastest Gamer are practicing day and night on their respective platforms, but our winner spends his days saving lives."

Drue, who specializes in radiology and considers himself only a casual gamer, beat the competition by almost five seconds to win the Gear.Club mobile stream of World's Fastest Gamer. He will now battle 10 other finalists for the opportunity to join the McLaren team at the McLaren Technology Centre in November 2017.

"The success of the World's Fastest Gamer competition shows both the growing popularity and great potential of the motor racing segment in esports," said Millennium Esports Chief Executive Officer, Alex Igelman. "The number of entrants through the Gear.Club mobile channel speaks to the quality of Eden Games' offering and the exploding global popularity of mobile gaming."

Millennial Esports previously announced in August 2017 that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire an approximate 82.5 percent majority interest of Eden Games, a French-based publisher of racing video games. Gear.Club, the company's principal offering, has to date received more than 5.5 million downloads worldwide.

