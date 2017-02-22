Millennial to Raise $8,700,000 to Advance Pastos Grandes

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSX VENTURE:ML) ("Millennial" or the "Company") reports it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for proceeds of up to $8.7-million.

The private placement will be comprised of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $1.45 per unit (a "Unit"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $1.90 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date (the "Warrants"). The Company may increase the size of the private placement based on market conditions.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the issue and sale of some or all of the Units issued under the private placement. The finder's fee shall consist of not more than a 6% cash payment and 6% warrants, exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants, calculated with reference to the gross proceeds of the private placement purchased by subscribers introduced by any particular finder. The Company does not anticipate any new insiders will be created, or that a change of control will occur as a result of the private placement. The securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Exchange policies.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used primarily to advance the Pastos Grandes project by continued drilling, process and evaporation trials engineering. A portion of the private placement will be used to fund general and administrative expenses. With current cash on hand and the proceeds of this financing, Millennial estimates it will have sufficient funding to advance the Pastos Grandes project to the stage where a Preliminary Economic Assessment (a "PEA") could begin, provided exploration continues to be successful.

The private placement and the finder's fee are subject to their approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP.

"Graham Harris"

Chairman, Director

