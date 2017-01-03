Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Pays Monthly Distributions

SOURCE: Miller/Howard Investments
WOODSTOCK, NY--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - The Board of Trustees of the Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE: HIE) (the "Fund") declares cash distributions of $0.116 per share for each of January, February and March 2017.
The Fund's current indicated yield based on its closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on December 30, 2016 ($12.39) is 11.23%. The current indicated yield based on the Fund's net asset value per share ($13.02) is 10.69%. The Fund intends to pay monthly distributions to its shareholders.
Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution to shareholders. The Board of Trustees will monitor the Fund's distribution level. The Fund's distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in the Fund's distribution rate at a future time. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.
About the FundThe Fund is managed by Miller/Howard Investments Inc., based in Woodstock, New York. As of September 30, 2016 the firm managed approximately $6.3 billion in assets. Miller/Howard Investments focuses on income-producing equities. The emphasis is on high-quality stocks with high yield and strong dividend growth offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has managed portfolios for major institutions and individuals for over two decades.
