Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Pays Monthly Distributions

WOODSTOCK, NY--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - The Board of Trustees of the Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund ( NYSE : HIE) (the "Fund") declares cash distributions of $0.116 per share for each of April, May and June 2017.

HIE: CUSIP-600379 101

Declaration Ex-Date Record Payable April 3, 2017 April 18 , 2017 April 20 , 2017 April 28, 2017 April 3, 2017 May 23, 2017 May 25, 2017 May 31, 2017 April 3, 2017 June 21, 2017 June 23, 2017 June 30, 2017

The Fund's current indicated yield based on its closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on March 31, 2017 ($13.39) is 10.40%. The current indicated yield based on the Fund's net asset value per share ($13.19) is 10.55%. The Fund intends to pay monthly distributions to its shareholders.

Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution to shareholders. The Board of Trustees will monitor the Fund's distribution level. The Fund's distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in the Fund's distribution rate at a future time. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

About the Fund

The Fund is managed by Miller/Howard Investments Inc., based in Woodstock, New York. As of December 31, 2016 the firm managed approximately $6.0 billion in assets. Miller/Howard Investments focuses on income-producing equities. The emphasis is on high-quality stocks with high yield and strong dividend growth offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has managed portfolios for major institutions and individuals for over two decades.