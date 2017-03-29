Miller/Howard Income-Equity Fund (MHIEX, MHIDX) to Pay Cash Distributions

WOODSTOCK, NY--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - The Board of Trustees of the Miller/Howard Funds Trust ("the Fund") has declared quarterly cash distributions for the Miller/Howard Income-Equity Fund (MHIEX; MHIDX). As previously announced, beginning April 2017, the Fund will make distributions on a monthly basis.

Class of Shares CUSIP Amount Class I (MHIEX) 60040M107 $0.070 Adviser Class (MHIDX) 60040M206 $0.060

Declaration Record Date Ex-date, Payable Date, Reinvestment Date March 29, 2017 March 29, 2017 March 30, 2017

The primary investment objective of the Miller/Howard Income-Equity Fund is to seek current income and, secondarily, long-term total return. It aims to achieve this by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities.

The Miller/Howard Funds Trust currently has two Funds: Miller/Howard Income-Equity Fund and Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® Fund. The Funds are managed by MHI Funds LLC, a subsidiary of Miller/Howard Investments Inc. based in Woodstock, NY. As of December 31, 2016 Miller/Howard Investments managed approximately $6.0 billion in assets focusing on income-producing securities. The emphasis is on screening for quality stocks with yield and dividend growth, and offering investors the potential opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has managed portfolios for major institutions and individuals for more than two decades.

The Miller/Howard Funds Trust is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, sales charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains information about these and other matters and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please visit our website at www.mhifunds.com or call 844-MHFUNDS.

An investment in the Miller/Howard Funds is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Funds' risks also include, but are not limited to, the following:

Companies that issue dividend yielding equity securities are not required to continue to pay dividends on such stock. The Fund may be exposed to liquidity risk that affect the Fund's ability to sell particular securities or close call option positions at an advantageous price or in a timely manner. The Fund invests in small and medium size companies, which carry greater risk than with larger, more established companies.

MLP entities are typically focused in the energy, natural resources and real estate sectors of the economy. A downturn in the energy, natural resources or real estate sectors of the economy could have an adverse impact on the Fund. Changes to current tax law and regulations could affect the treatment of distributions, including (but limited to) ordinary income, capital gains or return of contribution. The Funds have limited operating history and there can be no assurance that the Fund will grow to or maintain an economically viable size.

An investment in the Miller/Howard Income-Equity Fund is also subject to the following: Non-US markets may be smaller, less liquid and more volatile than the major markets in the United States and, as a result, Fund share values may be more volatile. Trading in non-U.S. markets typically involves higher expense than trading in the United States. The Fund may have difficulties enforcing its legal or contractual rights in a foreign country. These additional risks may be heightened for securities of companies located in, or with significant operations in emerging market countries.

An investment in the Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® Fund is subject to the following: The Fund's focus on the securities that are the beneficiaries of the North American energy value chain presents more risk than if it were more broadly diversified over additional industries and sectors of the economy. General problems of energy companies include volatile fluctuations in price and supply of energy fuels, international politics, terrorist attacks, reserve and depletion risk and reduced demand.