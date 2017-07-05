Milling Operation Powered Up for Industrial Hemp Production -- Hemp, Inc.

SPRING HOPE, NC--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - For those who missed it the first time, Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) is pleased to announce that the milling portion of its industrial hemp decorticator is online for beta testing and is being debugged. The disconnect switch, which connects the power to feed the 200-horse power motor on the grinder, was the final piece executives were awaiting to power up the mill. With the disconnect switch now installed, the team powered up its hemp mill last week to beta test and debug the equipment. So far, the team has encountered some small software communication issues, but according to David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, those types of issues are the norm for the milling machinery and were expected.

"Since the software communication issues we are experiencing now were expected, software programming, which is part of the debugging process, is solving those issues. We expect to finish beta testing and debugging in a couple of weeks," said Schmitt. He has already started marketing and sales efforts in Brazil. He met with several companies, last week, that he previously did business with that are interested in Hemp, Inc.'s lost circulation materials (LCMs) and companies interested in using Hemp, Inc.'s fiber in the non-woven industry. Schmitt also scheduled meetings with companies that he hopes to sell Hemp, Inc.'s CBDs to.

As previously mentioned, Hemp, Inc. is planting 17 acres of one strain of high-CBD clones between North Carolina and Colorado. Hemp, Inc.'s licensed farming associates in North Carolina have secured over 150 pounds of a different strain of CBD-rich hemp seeds, which are currently being planted in order to be harvested by September/October. This will be one of, or, the largest CBD hemp grows in the United States (approximately 550 acres total). "Our infrastructure is solid. We have our NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical extractor from NuAxon BioScience CBD Extractor at our industrial hemp plant in North Carolina and expecting to acquire a second extractor soon so we'll be prepared to accommodate the industry's expanding CBD market," said Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP).

"Additionally, we are in negotiations to joint venture with a huge 40,000 square-foot room Extractor, capable of producing 1,000 to 3,000 pounds of CBDs per day based on how many shifts we run, located less than one hour away from our plant in North Carolina," continued Perlowin.

According to Forbes.com, the CBD market is expected to grow to a $2.1 billion market in consumer sales by 2020 with $450 million of those sales coming from hemp-based sources. That's a 700% increase from 2016.

The Rocky Mount Telegram, a North Carolina news source, featured Perlowin, Schmitt, and Hemp, Inc. on the front page of yesterday's Sunday paper, entitled "Spring Hope Firm Bets on Hemp" as Spring Hope's hemp plant making hemp the next cash crop for local farmers. "Several workers Friday were planting the last five acres of the more than 550 acres of high-CBD clone industrial hemp plants at a farm in Franklin County. Perlowin said the high-CBD clone industrial hemp plants were being planted on farms in both Franklin and Nash counties." To read the full article in The Rocky Mount Telegram, click here.

The Hemp University's The Art and Science of CBD Greenhouse Growing held at Louisburg College this weekend was a huge success. A team of experts engaged attendees through the greenhouse and indoor growing process; from cultivation to harvest and from processing to distribution. Dr. Robert Bruck, Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Distinguished Professor of Environmental Science at Louisburg College, was the special guest who presented during this symposium. Half of the course took place at Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square-foot industrial Hemp Hub, in a 3,000 square-foot cloning room, whereby attendees had the opportunity to experience a more hands-on learning approach. A more detailed description of The Hemp University's symposium will be issued this week.

Since the mill is now online, Schmitt said the company will begin processing and bagging the 18,000,000+ pounds of kenaf on-site and in storage after the beta testing and debugging are completed. The company then expects to use the processed material to make their first two products... LCMs and Spill-Be-Gone.

"Once we have processed all the kenaf on hand, we will switch over to processing industrial hemp just in time for North Carolina's first hemp harvest later this year," concluded Perlowin.

To see 1-minute daily video updates (from Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin) on the final phases of completion of Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility, milling operation, planting and farming industrial hemp, and other developments, click here. (Remember to scroll down to see the other videos of this historical event of building an American industrial hemp processing facility and factory from the ground up, as well as helping to bring back the small family farm to the American landscape through industrial hemp).

HEMP, INC.'S NORTH CAROLINA INDUSTRIAL HEMP HUB

Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility, on over 9 acres in Spring Hope, North Carolina, is the only one of this magnitude in North America. It is indeed bound to become the mecca of this new clean green agricultural and industrial American revolution. Based on a variety of factors, Perlowin believes North Carolina is strategically positioned to be the largest hemp producing state in America by 2018. To see the video of America's largest hemp processing facility and 60-foot silo installation, click here.

ABOUT THE "HEMP GROWING, CBD PRODUCING VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES"

Aligned with Hemp, Inc.'s Triple Bottom Line approach, CEO Bruce Perlowin is exploring the possibilities of developing "Hemp Growing, CBD Producing Veteran Village Kins Communities" in North Carolina, Florida, Kentucky and several other states similar to the 500-acre demonstration community being built in Arizona. He currently has 4,500 acres (and counting) of land north of Kingman, Arizona where he's building a Veteran Village on 500 of those acres that would consist of 160 lots of 2 1/2 acre parcels for Kins Domains (eco-villages). Each parcel would grow 1 acre of hemp as well as having organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements that make up a Kins Domain.

An additional 100 acres of hemp will be grown in each one of these 500-acre communities which will also include a 100,000 square-foot hemp (CBD) processing facility and a 10 acre holistic and learning center designed to treat and retrain veterans. The revenue from fifty of those acres is used to support that community. The revenue from the other fifty acres of hemp will be used to purchase 2 additional 500-acre parcels of land, thus keeping up with the needs of a large number of veterans that exist now and in the future.

The eco-friendly "Veteran Village Kins Communities" were inspired by the book series, The Ringing Cedars of Russia (https://www.ringingcedars.com). Perlowin has since found a way to incorporate it into Hemp, Inc.'s strategy of building hemp growing, CBD-producing "communities" or "villages." The first part of these "Veteran Village Kins Communities" is a "holistic healing and learning center" whose function in each community is to treat, train and re-train our veterans. The prototype Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona is expected to be completed by mid to late 2017.

Perlowin has been personally creating the Arizona "Veteran Village Kins Community" since 2013 as a solution to America's multifaceted veteran problem. To date, forty-four percent of America's homeless are veterans. Twelve percent of that group are combat woman veterans with children. Twenty-two veterans commit suicide EVERY DAY. Two million veterans are on food stamps. As for the future, 238,000 veterans are leaving the armed services every year, according to Dannion Brinkley, Chairman of the Twilight Brigrade.

From rehabilitation to job creation, Perlowin says this model presents a comprehensive holistic solution to those individuals that all Americans owe a great debt of gratitude towards the American veterans. Perlowin expects this model to produce very lucrative revenue for Hemp, Inc., the veterans themselves and the local communities these Kins Communities are built near. "The infrastructure for 'The Hemp Growing, CBD-Producing, Veteran-Village Kins Community,' which takes time to build, is already in place in Arizona. I've been building this infrastructure since 2013 and it can be duplicated for any state," says Perlowin.

To see a series of videos on what a Kins Domain is, visit http://www.kinsdomain.us/.

UPCOMING HEMP EVENTS

1) Public Demo: How a Hemp Home is Built - July 15, 2017 - North Carolina

2) Hemp on the Slope - July 22, 2017 - Colorado

3) The Hemp University - August, 2017 (exact date to be determined)

4) HIA 24th Annual Conference - September 8, 2017 - Kentucky

5) Tiny Hemp Houses - September 15-17, 2017 - Colorado

6) HempX Asheville (September 22-23, 2017 in North Carolina)

7) Plant-Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference - September 24 - 27, 2017 - California

8) Marijuana Business Conference and Expo - November 14 - 17, 2017 - Nevada

9) HHI Expo & Symposium 2017 MCEC Melbourne - December 2-3, 2017 - Australia

UPCOMING HEMP EVENTS (in detail)

1) Public Demo: How a Hemp Home is Built (July 15, 2017 at Fairview Residence in Asheville, North Carolina) This unique event provides a rare opportunity to observe and ask questions to the nation's leading hemp building consultancy firm, Alembic Studio regarding constructing a hemp house. Building professionals will be undergoing a comprehensive curriculum that includes all the necessary training to help propel an American Hemp Industry and mainstream Hemp Construction such as: Review properties of materials, thermal mass and heat & vapor transmission; Practical design approaches; Lime binder formulations and material sourcing; and Hemp (Hurd) comparisons and material sourcing.

2) Hemp on the Slope (July 22, 2017 at Salt Creek Ranch in Collbran, CO from 11:00am to 5:00pm) Presented by Salt Creek Hemp Co. and produced by the Colorado Hemp Company, this celebration will feature speakers, workshops, exhibitors, live music, hemp food, networking and more. Hemp on the Slope seeks to educate and inform the community on the amazing benefits of hemp and the economic opportunities that exist. This event is hemp-centric and focused on all of the industrial, nutritional, and nutraceutical benefits of non-psychoactive cannabis-hemp. This event is not a medical or recreational marijuana event. Those who attend the upcoming Hemp on the Slope! event in Colorado will be able to see Hemp, Inc.'s CBD clones growing up close. Dr. Michael Villa, CEO of Innovations in Science and Business Research and Development, based in Colorado, is in negotiations with Hemp, Inc. for the planting, harvest and purchase of 17,000 high CBD-rich hemp clones. According to Dr. Villa, his company will be growing CBD-rich clones for Hemp, Inc. in Colorado for CBD production. The clones will be made up of 8 different strains and is expected to be planted in late May of this year and harvested late September/early October. The crop will be dried and processed in Colorado. The CBD oil, to be extracted, will be prepared for the nutraceutical market. There will be 1,000 to 1,200 plants per acre. The whole process is expected to create jobs for people in Colorado. Taking into account the infrastructure, testing facilities and retail outlets, Colorado can expect a nice influx of job creation for its economy.

3) The Hemp University's "The Art and Science of CBD Greenhouse Growing" (exact date to be determined) The Hemp University will bring you The Art and Science of CBD Greenhouse Growing. Our dedicated team of experts will help guide each attendee through the greenhouse and indoor growing process; from cultivation to harvest and from processing to distribution. Dr. Robert Bruck will be presenting, as a special guest, during this symposium. Dr. Bruck is currently Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Distinguished Professor of Environmental Science at Louisburg College. His research addressed the effects of atmospheric deposition and ozone on soil microbiota in agricultural and silvicultural systems. Over his career he taught more than 40,000 undergraduate students and mentored 40 doctoral candidates. For this symposium, half of the course will take place on Finch Farm, in a 300-foot long greenhouse whereby attendees will have the opportunity to experience a more hands-on learning approach. The other half of the course will be in a traditional classroom setting.

4) Hemp Industries Association 24th Annual Conference (September 8, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky) The conference will be hosted in Lexington, Kentucky in partnership with the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America and University of Kentucky. For more information, visit www.thehia.org.

5) Tiny Hemp Houses (September 15-17, 2017 - Colorado) Attendees will learn to build a Tiny Hemp House; Hemp/lime recipes, mixing and application; Study original Tiny Hemp House after 3 years; History and examples of hemp/lime structures; Fitting into the construction schedule; Cost and sourcing materials; Detailed information about framing, electrical and plumbing for hempcrete structures; Application methods and scaling up tools for larger projects; and, current opportunities in hemp building sector. For more information on Tiny Hemp Houses, click here.

6) HempX Asheville (September 22-23, 2017 in North Carolina) Since 2015, HempX Asheville has been bringing together farmers, artists, crafters, and entrepreneurs to explore the diverse opportunities in industrial hemp. Staged the last two years at Highland Brewing Company, this year the festival has a new home at Franny's Farm in Leceister, NC and will be held September 22-23rd. HempX Asheville focuses in on "hands on" workshops and experiences so each attendee will be introduced to the multiple applications and uses of industrial hemp. Franny & Jeff Tacy, owners of Franny's Farm, will be harvesting their two acres of hemp for fiber around festival time. So a walk to the hemp field, time on the hemp brake, pounding the pulp for paper, and using hemp yarns for weaving and blending, can bring the story of "from seed to plant to processing to product" to life. With the best vendors, self-guided eco tours, on-site camping, and live music to complement, there is no other hemp-centric experience like HempX Asheville in the South.

7) Plant-Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference (September 24 - 27, 2017 in Anaheim, California) The conference objective is to prove the benefits of the dietary lifestyle through a review of current and progressive scientific research evidencing the preventive and disease fighting capabilities of whole food, plant-based nutrition. Geared toward medical doctors from a variety of specialty areas, as well as allied healthcare professionals, the information on plant-based nutrition will be presented with a commitment to intellectual integrity, without bias or influence.

8) Marijuana Business Conference and Expo (November 14 - 17, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV) The Marijuana Business Conference and Expo is the largest gathering business community of mid to large wholesale growers, dispensaries and recreational retailers, infused product makers, ancillary companies ranging from grow technology to legal services, and, angels and VCs investing in privately-held firms. The conference highlights the latest advances and networking opportunities in the cannabis industry. MJBizCon, as it is referred to, has continued to set industry-wide attendance records and is by far the world's largest gathering of executives and exhibitors each and every season. The show continues to be curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, the industry's most trusted professional news service. The upcoming expo expects 3,500-4,000 attendees from all 50 states and more than a dozen nations including a large Canadian contingent.

9) HHI Expo & Symposium 2017 MCEC Melbourne (December 2-3, 2017 in Australia) The Hemp, Health & Innovation Expo Melbourne 2017 is taking place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, next to the Yarra River in South Wharf. Held over 2 days (December 2nd and 3rd 2017), this event will have something for everyone. Attendees will be able to look, feel, taste, and experience the excitement of a large number of exhibitors, showcasing everything from Hemp fibers, clothing, bedding, beauty and health products, medicinal hemp products, building materials, hydroponic equipment to supplies for industry and home hobbyists alike, innovative products and so much more. You'll also learn how to grow your own produce, even where space is limited, fresh and free of chemicals. Discover new and innovative products. For more information, visit http://www.hhiexpo.com.au/about.html.

To list your hemp event here, email events@hempinc.com.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA INDUSTRIAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

The almost 1,000-member North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association (NCIHA) is a 501(c)(6) trade organization that represents all the stakeholders helping to build a thriving hemp industry in North Carolina. The NCIHA is responsible for the lobbying effort behind the passage of the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. Through education, dedication and fundraising, North Carolina can be accelerated to the forefront of global growth in Industrial and Medicinal Hemp. North Carolina can and should lead the country in cultivation, processing and support the consumption of hemp's many beneficial products. Hemp was, for almost 200 years, a legal and fundamental crop in North Carolina and should be again.

Visit www.ncindhemp.org for more information. To join the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association, click here.

ABOUT VOTE HEMP

Vote Hemp is a national, single-issue, nonprofit organization dedicated to the acceptance of and free market for industrial hemp, low-THC oilseed and fiber varieties of Cannabis, and to changes in current law to allow U.S. farmers to grow the crop. Our ultimate goal is having hemp grown on a commercial scale in the U.S. once again and for the crop to be able to be processed here as well. We educate people on the issues surrounding hemp, register voters, and build coalitions to fulfill our mission.

Vote Hemp is working to shift federal regulation of industrial hemp farming out of the hands of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and get hemp farming regulated on the state level. Vote Hemp also works to defend against any new laws, regulations or policies that would prohibit or restrict hemp commerce or imports. Vote Hemp is not a drug policy organization, nor do we take positions on drug policy issues other than the improper classification of hemp as a drug.

Visit www.VoteHemp.com for more information.

IN THE NEWS: HEMP ON TRACK FOR LEGALIZATION

Nevada: Gov. Sandoval signed Senate Bill 375 and Senate Bill 396 recently, allowing Nevada's Native American tribal government to directly negotiate with the state over the use and sale of medicinal cannabis on tribal lands, and expanding the state's hemp cultivation program. According to the article, Gov. Sandoval also gave the proverbial green light by signing off on Senate Bill 396. The recently passed legislation creates an additional hemp program for Nevada's farmers. Per the bill, S.B. 396 establishes rules and regulations authorizing the growth and handling of industrial hemp for the production of cannabinoid-infused products.

Colorado: Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed off on Senate Bill 17-117, entitled "Recognize Industrial Hemp Agricultural Product for Agricultural Water Right," on May 21, 2017. This bill protects hemp farmers who use water stored in federal reservoirs. The bill was introduced in the state Legislature by Sen. Don Coram, and sponsored by Rep. Marc Catlin. Both are Montrose Republicans. Colorado legalized growing hemp in 2014, but it is still banned at the federal level, creating complications when water from a federal project is used to water it. Senate Bill 17-117 says Colorado water right holders have the right to use it on hemp if the person is registered by the state to grow hemp for commercial, or research purposes. During an interview with The Journal, Hickenlooper said the hemp water bill will give farmers some reassurance, and he was cautiously optimistic that it could become a good cash crop for the state.

"Concerning confirmation that industrial hemp is a recognized agricultural product for which a person with a water right decreed for agricultural use may use the water subject to the water right for industrial hemp cultivation. In Colorado, water subject to a water right may be used for the purpose for which the water is decreed. The bill confirms that a person with an absolute or conditional water right decreed for agricultural use may use the water subject to the water right for the growth or cultivation of industrial hemp if the person is registered by the department of agriculture to grow industrial hemp for commercial or research and development purposes."

For more detailed information on SB 17-117, visit www.leg.colorado.gov, by clicking here.

North Dakota: Chris Zenker, one of 35 farmers and growers who received a special license from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp for 2017, drove from Gackle to a farm just north of Carrington, North Dakota last week to pick up enough industrial hemp seed to plant 100 acres. According to Zenker, he is trying hemp as a way to introduce a different crop in the rotation and likes that it has the potential to be a cash crop. The seed from Gussiaas' farm received the largest of four shipments of industrial hemp seed, 64,000 pounds, that the North Dakota Department of Agriculture had shipped from Canada for distribution to farmers and growers approved to grow hemp in 2017. The state will receive a total of 84,250 pounds of industrial hemp seed this year with seed distributed in 50-pound bags. (visit full article on www.agweek.com)

Illinois: The Illinois Senate, earlier this month, unanimously approved a measure, SB 1294, that would allow farmers to grow and sell industrial hemp, a strain of cannabis. But unlike marijuana, industrial hemp contains less than one percent of THC, and its fiber can be used to manufacture a variety of products. Pollitt says he estimates Illinois stands to gain an economic industry, including processing and transportation, that could outpace the state's pumpkin crop. Hemp advocates point to neighboring Kentucky, where more than 135 farms and 40 processors have enrolled in the state's pilot program that launched in 2016.

The Industrial Hemp Senate Bill 1294 was passed to the House on May 5, 2017. On May 31, 2017, final action for the House was extended to June 30, 2017.

Washington: Washington state Governor Jay Inslee signed off on HB 2064 which removes industrial hemp from the state list of illegal drugs. The state's governor said the bill will protect farmers and processors from federal interference. The measure affecting industrial hemp also included guidelines for edible marijuana products and licensed marijuana sellers. The law takes effect in July, 23 2017.

West Virginia: In West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 2453 which allows hemp to be grown for research purposes, to also allow hemp to be grown commercially. The proposal was passed by both the House and Senate unanimously. HB 2453 states that a person growing industrial hemp for commercial purposes shall apply to the commissioner for license on a form prescribed by the commissioner. The application for a license must include the name and address of the applicant and the legal description of the land area to be used for the production of industrial hemp.

Whether it's Alaska or Florida, North Carolina or Nevada, Hemp, Inc. is on the ground more often than not conducting business in those states. In Arizona, for example, Hemp, Inc. plans to grow up to 300 acres (not 350 acres, as previously reported) on a 500-acre Veteran Village Kins Community as soon as Arizona legalizes hemp, which we expect in early 2018. "Hemp, Inc. does not wait for the inevitable legalization of industrial hemp in a state prior to building our industrial hemp infrastructure there. Instead of waiting for it to be legalized, being proactive gives us a significant advantage in the industrial hemp industry," says Perlowin.

Florida: In Florida, Gov. Rick Scott signed the Industrial Hemp Pilot Projects bill into law. The bill would give FAMU Florida A&M University and UF University of Florida the green light to develop pilot projects to cultivate, process, test, research, create and market safe commercial applications for industrial hemp. According to the article, "the universities would work with private partnerships to conduct and pay for the research. All research would be registered with Florida's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Approval for the program is needed by the universities' board of trustees." If approved by trustees, the universities are required to submit a report to the governor and the Legislature within two years after the pilot project's creation.

In late July, 2017, Perlowin plans to buy land in Florida to build a Veteran's Village Kins Community in that state.

WHAT IS HEMP?

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used in nutritional food products such as hemp seeds, hemp hearts and hemp proteins, for humans. It is also used in building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

9 GREAT REASONS TO INCLUDE HEMP AS PART OF A HEALTHY DIET

(Source)

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Fuel. While the industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for a very long time, its benefits to the environment have just been realized in recent years. One of the compelling things hemp offers is fuel. Reserves of petroleum are being depleted. Right now we are depleting our reserves of petroleum and buying it up from other countries. It would be nice if we could have a fuel source which was reusable and which we could grow right here, making us completely energy independent.

Industries in search of sustainable and eco-friendly processes are realizing hemp as a viable option. Hemp can provide an alternative, more efficient source of energy in the fuel industry. "The woody hemp plant is low in moisture; it dries quickly and is an efficient biomass source of methanol. The waste products produced by using hemp oil are a good source of ethanol. Both methanol and ethanol are produced from hemp through the efficient and economical process of thermo-chemical conversion. One acre of hemp yields 1,000 gallons or 3,785 liters of fuel. Hemp allows a lesser reliance on fossil fuels, which are non-renewable sources of energy and will not be able to meet the increasing global demands for long."

Petroleum fuel increases carbon monoxide in the atmosphere and contributes heavily to global warming and the greenhouse effect, which could lead to global catastrophe in the next 50 years if these trends continue. Do you want to find out if they are right, or do you want to grow the most cost effective and environmentally safe fuel source on the planet?

Using hemp as an energy and rotation crop would be a great step in the right direction.

SUBSCRIBE TO HEMP, INC.'S VIDEO UPDATES

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is capturing the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator today as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green, eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the #1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the "Freedom Leaf Magazine" article "The Return of the Hemp Decorticator" by Steve Bloom.

Freedom Leaf Magazine, one of the preeminent news resources for the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry in America, is published by Freedom Leaf, Inc., a fully reporting, audited, publicly traded company on OTC Markets. Stay in the loop with Freedom Leaf Magazine as it continues to deliver the good news in marijuana reform with some of the most compelling art, entertainment, and lifestyle-driven industry news in the cannabis/hemp sector. On the go? Download the Freedom Leaf mobile app to stay connected as they transform the delivery of cannabis news and information across the digital landscape. Get the mobile app on Apple iOS or Google Play.

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by visiting www.hempinc.com. To subscribe to the "Hemp, Inc. Presents" YouTube channel, be sure to click the subscribe button.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

NHA represents hemp farmers, processors, manufacturers, start-up businesses, entrepreneurial endeavors, and retailers and strives to build a viable industrial hemp economy by providing education about the benefits of hemp and providing expert consultation to producers and processors entering the hemp industry. NHA has developed close relationships with local and state government agencies to establish regulations that benefit the hemp industry across the nation. We provide a wealth of expertise in fields ranging from mining and agriculture to hemp materials processing and the latest developments pertaining to laws and regulations. For more information on the National Hemp Association, visit www.NationalHempAssociation.org.

ABOUT THE HEMP INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION

The Hemp Industries Association (HIA) is a non-profit trade association representing businesses, farmers, researchers and investors working with industrial hemp. The HIA is at the forefront of the drive for fair and equal treatment of industrial hemp. Since 1994, the HIA has been dedicated to education, industry development, and the accelerated expansion of hemp world market supply and demand. For those who are currently involved in the hemp industry, thinking of starting a hemp business, a farmer interested in hemp or to support hemp commerce, please consider becoming a member of the HIA. To join, please click here for benefits, more information and an application.

HEMP, INC.'S "TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE"

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan. Thus, Hemp, Inc.'s "Triple Bottom Line" approach serves as an important tool in balancing meeting business objectives and the needs of society and environment at the same time.

