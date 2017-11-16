Million Dollar Travel Agencies Share Top Tips to Maximize Wave Season Sales

Avoya Travel Surveys Top Producing Independent Agencies and Reveals Best Practices

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry's most innovative brands, releases insights from its 2018 Wave Season Tips and Predictions survey of top producing Independent Agencies in the Avoya Travel Network™. Avoya's most successful Independent Agencies share their top tips for travel professionals on how to prepare for Wave season and maximize sales for the year ahead.

Of the surveyed Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network that produce over $1 million in annual sales, 95% revealed they have plans to or are already preparing for Wave, the travel industry' busiest sales period of the year. More than 85% of survey responses pointed to organization and planning, bolstering customer relationships, and professional development as the top three areas top Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network prepare for 2018 Wave. Others cited networking and events as ways they get ready for Wave.

The Avoya survey also revealed other top tips and best practices from some of the highest producing Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network:

Set a goal.

Beth Leonardt of Vacations by Beth LLC believes "Knowing what drives you and setting a goal are necessary for Wave. For me, it's providing for my kids, and my family reaps the rewards when I put in the long hours to reach my goal."

Get organized with the right systems to maximize bookings.

"Shared best practices in the Avoya Mastermind Program have helped me get the systems in place, including effective automated scripts and calendar follow-ups to keep me organized when I am claiming and working so many Live Leads," shared Bobbi Wagner, Destined to Travel, LLC.

Keep your scripts updated - and use them.

"Have your scripts in place so you can easily stay in touch with your customers and prospects. This is vital for time-management and not missing deadlines," advises Sue Peterson, Peterson Global Travel, Inc.

Use an automated calendar.

"Wave is busy and to handle increases in customer Live Leads, I manage my calendar with reminders and automate scripted follow-ups in Avoya's Agent Power to keep me organized," said Phyllis Murray, Phyllis Murray Travel LTD.

Reach out often to past clients and lost leads.

"Update client lists, then reach out by phone, a scripted note or holiday cards," shares Cheryl Myerson, Unforgettable Cruises & Tours, LLC. "Sending new promotions that I think both customers and prospects would like is a great way to stay top of mind with customers," adds Carol Howell of Bloom and Howell LLC.

Brush up on professional development and supplier education.

"You'll earn bookings when you're an expert in your product specialties, the latest itineraries, policies, and developments from suppliers," advises Lydia Santiago of Luxury Bound Travel LLC.

Know the promotions.

Experience Results Inc. owner Christine Schwartz adds, "Having full understanding of Avoya's promotions and exclusives that give me a competitive advantage is the most important preparation I do."

Prepare to work long hours.

"Clearing personal calendars and getting small tasks done before January help me be available for more clients," recommends Sheri Mruz, Directions Luxury Travel LLC.

A bonus tip from Tammie Richie, Senior Director of Avoya's exclusive Mastermind Program, is a timely reminder for all agents:

"Get ready now to capitalize on the increase in customer leads. Pre-wave is starting and the clients that will book the first couple of weeks of January are already looking. Travel professionals who wait until the first of January, may already have missed out on two weeks of Wave."

Avoya's Mastermind Program™ offers business coaching and small group sales support, and is among many exclusive resources Avoya offers to Independent Agencies to help increase their sales to levels well-above industry average for Wave, and year-round.

Avoya offers Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network Live Leads™ (new customer leads) 24/7, and during Wave Avoya generates even higher volumes of Live Leads to meet consumer demand. Using Avoya's patented and proprietary Agent Power™ technology, Independent Agencies are able to exclusively claim Live Leads, while streamlining their agency's operations to work efficiently with CRM, synced calendars and booking engines, along with other resources including integrated exclusive promotions, group space, and professional and supplier education.

"We're proud to support Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network with world-class and innovative resources that help make preparation for Wave intuitive and that allow travel professionals to focus on what they do best, working with customers and booking vacations," said Brad Anderson, President of Avoya Travel.

Avoya will share 2018 Wave Season predictions in a soon-to-be released announcement.

To learn more about the Avoya Network and making Avoya part of your Wave Season preparation plan, please visit: www.JoinAvoya.com.

About Avoya Travel:

Avoya Travel is a family-owned company with a longstanding reputation for being one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies. As an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and one of their largest sellers of cruises and tours, Avoya is deeply committed to Integrity and Professionalism™, service, and value in every aspect of planning cruises and vacations. Through an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies, Avoya provides exclusive discounts, amenities, and first-class customer service to travelers worldwide. Cruise lines and travel partners recognize this, as Avoya has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, and more. Today, Avoya is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with support offices throughout the United States.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals, and others interested in owning and operating their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.JoinAvoya.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with Avoya Travel, should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.