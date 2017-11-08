Millions Expected to Watch Finals of Millennial / McLaren World's Fastest Gamer

Joint Millennial Esports / McLaren initiative has generated more than 10 million views with more than 25,000 competitors seeking the best job in Esports

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 8, 2017) - Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE:GAME) Millennial Esports is excited to announce the world's most unique and ground-breaking competition for virtual racers is about to enter its final phase, as 12 finalists battle it out over an intense week of challenges to bag the greatest job in Esports – joining the McLaren F1 team as an official simulator driver. World's Fastest Gamer pits the best gamers in the world against amateur virtual drivers, across multiple racing platforms, as they battle it out to become the ultimate 'champion of champions'.

"We are proud that McLaren is the first F1 team to launch in Esports. World's Fastest Gamer is an exciting platform for us to bring motorsport and the sport of Formula 1 to a whole new audience, as well as traditional fans," said McLaren Technology Group Executive Director Zak Brown. "The results have shown our instincts were right. Furthermore, with simulation now a well-established feature of modern racing operations, it is an interesting exercise in understanding the potential for Esports to unearth future motorsport talent."

World's Fastest Gamer is a partnership between global sports and technology brand McLaren and Millennial Esports, led by the founder of virtual motorsport's GT Academy, Millennial Esports Chief Marketing Officer, Darren Cox. The competition has been put together in collaboration with founding partner Logitech G, a global leader in gaming gear, as well as sports media platform GIVEMESPORT and Esport racing innovator Sparco.

"World's Fastest Gamer has already massively exceeded expectations, both in terms of the interest we've had from the industry and the level of views and engagement of our content," said Millennial Esports CMO, Darren Cox. "Millennial Esports is committed to creating quality, breakthrough content for Esports – Worlds Fastest Gamer is one of the first solid examples of this strategy. By the end of season 1, the content we have produced will have included short form, long form and live streaming – allowing us to reach new, difficult to target audiences for McLaren and its partners."

World's Fastest Gamer has captured the imagination of millions, from the most highly skilled pro-gamers, to complete beginners such as a surgeon from Demark who has made it through to Finals Week despite not owning a games console. Each finalist has their own unique story to tell. Only one will join McLaren's team.

Six of the finalists were selected in qualifying events across a number of platforms. In total 26,166 entrants raced 1,355,425,792 metres in the quest to be the best. A large number of these entries originated on free-to-play mobile game Gear.Club – owned by Eden Games, a French video game company to be acquired by Millennial – making it possible to enter without a games console or computer.

The winner will be offered a one-year contract with McLaren as a simulator driver, working with engineers at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK, feeding results into the technology used in the real world by the team's drivers, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne, at grand prix circuits across the globe.

"Darren has done a magnificent job of promoting racing interests to the gaming community and vice versa," said Millennial Esports CEO, Alex Igelman. "With our upcoming investment in Eden Games, Esports racing is central to our strategy moving forward. We are excited to build on the success of the World's Fastest Gamer."

From short films to hours of live streaming, World's Fastest Gamer has redefined how Esports racing is broadcast to fans. The competition has already generated more than 10 million views and unprecedented levels of engagement. With non-stop coverage, the Finals Week is expected to beat all industry records to become one of the most watched Esport racing events ever.

For more information and to follow all the Finals Week action visit mclaren.com/wfg or via social media at WFG Twitter, McLaren Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or search using #WFGFinals.

Millennial Esports Corp.:

Millennial Esports provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.