Millnet, an Advanced Discovery Company, Announces Appointment of New Managing Director of UK Office

Julia Chain, 25-year industry veteran, joins leading eDiscovery company; James Moeskops, current managing director, relocating to lead Asia/Pacific expansion

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Advanced Discovery, a leading global eDiscovery and litigation support provider, today announced that legal industry veteran Julia Chain has joined the company as the managing director of the UK Millnet office and a member of the Advanced Discovery corporate executive team as executive vice president, International. Millnet, the largest UK-based eDiscovery and legal document services firm, was acquired by Advanced Discovery in 2016. As part of this transition, James Moeskops is relocating to Australia as the managing director, Asia/Pacific, in support of the company's global business development expansion.

Chain comes to Advanced Discovery with 25 years' experience in the legal industry. Most recently Chain was at RPC Perform where she was instrumental in advising clients on technical implementations such as matter management, document assembly and contract management. In 2004, Chain founded Kite Consultancy where she advised law firms and in-house legal departments on a range of issues, from organisation and design, operations, technical implementations and strategy to leadership, development, and change management. The company merged with H4 and in 2009 was acquired by Huron Consulting with Chain becoming a UK-based managing director. Prior to these roles, Chain was a managing partner at Anderson Legal, general counsel and board member at T-Mobile UK and worked at Shearman & Sterling in New York, and Herbert Smith in London specialising in corporate law.

"Julia is a great addition to the London office and to the broader Advanced Discovery executive team," states Jim Burke, CEO, Advanced Discovery. "She comes to us with expertise and relationships that will be key assets for our corporate and law firm clients. Julia will be a great partner to me and leader for our UK-based international growth initiatives."

"I am thrilled to be part of the team at Advanced Discovery," states Chain. "I had the privilege of working with the company on a recent engagement and saw first-hand the innovation and expertise offered to clients. They take pride in making eDiscovery quicker, smarter and more cost effective. I look forward to working with our team's experts and guiding the organisation and our clients as we continue to grow and deliver exceptional results."

In addition, Chain is a non-executive director of Frontier Economics PLC and deputy chair of Norwood, a leading UK learning disability charity. She is a regular contributor to the legal press, has an honorary professorship in practice from BPP University, and is a member of the advisory board, School of Law and Management, at University of St. Gallen in Switzerland.

