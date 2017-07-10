Millnet Rebrands as Advanced Discovery

Leads global expansion with unified eDiscovery and risk management solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - Advanced Discovery, a global eDiscovery and risk management company, today announced that Millnet has become part of the Advanced Discovery brand. Millnet, the largest and longest-established U.K.-headquartered eDiscovery firm, joined the Advanced Discovery family of companies in January 2016. Since the acquisition, Millnet has led the company's global expansion, partnering with Advanced Discovery to expand and enhance the services provided to its U.K.-based and international clients.

"Our growing roster of global corporate clients expects to work with a global partner, expert in multijurisdictional and multinational matters," states Jim Burke, CEO of Advanced Discovery. "We are uniting under one brand to reflect our unified solution set and expert advisors, now available wherever our clients need us to be."

"We are thrilled to be part of the Advanced Discovery brand," states Julia Chain, U.K. managing director and executive VP, International of Advanced Discovery. "Our teams already share the same values and commitment to client success. While the Millnet brand has served us extremely well for more than 20 years, we will now have a name that has come to reflect the best in eDiscovery and risk management innovation."

The company's U.K.-based paper discovery and digital printing services will be marketed as Millnet Document Services.

For more information on Advanced Discovery, visit www.advanceddiscovery.co.uk.

About Advanced Discovery

Advanced Discovery is an award-winning and leading global eDiscovery and risk management company, partnering with law firms and corporations since 2002. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Altep, Millnet Document Services and Legal Placements Inc., offer a complete suite of solutions to clients around the globe, including eDiscovery, information governance, Riskcovery® and compliance risk assessment, cybersecurity, legal operations consulting, data forensics and investigations, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows and provides patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management life cycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and recognition as the highest-level Best in Service Relativity solutions partner for five consecutive years.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.