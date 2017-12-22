Millrock Amends Option Agreement for Todd Creek Project, Corrects Prior Disclosure, Stewart, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - December 22, 2017) - Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MRO) ( OTCQX : MLRKF) ("Millrock") reports an amendment to the option agreement covering the Todd Creek claims, Skeena Mining District, British Columbia, whereby Millrock will issue 550,000 common shares to 802213 Alberta Ltd. (100% owned by Kelly B. Funk). This all-share payment is made in lieu of a combination cash / share payment with a value of $135,000, or an all-cash payment of $90,000. The shares will bear a legend that restricts trading until April 23, 2018.

Also, Millrock wishes to make a correction to its press release on December 18, 2017. The heading for gold in the table of results incorrectly indicated parts per billion (ppb) gold instead of parts per million (ppm) gold. The corrected table appears below.

Stream Sediments ppm Au ppm Ag ppm As ppm Cu ppm Mo ppm Pb ppm Zn Count 238 238 238 238 238 238 238 Mean 0.103 0.72 47.10 43.00 3.68 32.60 184.20 Minimum 0.002 0.05 5.63 6.87 0.41 3.14 20.30 Maximum 0.132 31.30 601.00 553.00 26.30 536.00 1890.00 75th percentile 0.010 0.51 50.80 48.10 3.91 29.78 170.25 90th percentile 0.023 0.97 104.65 71.86 7.68 51.70 314.60 95th percentile 0.040 1.48 136.45 108.58 12.30 84.02 625.30 98th percentile 0.096 2.79 250.76 133.43 21.23 192.90 1017.06

Quality Control - Quality Assurance

Millrock adheres to stringent Quality Assurance - Quality Control (QA/QC) standards. All samples were collected by Equity Engineering Consultants Ltd. ("Equity") personnel under contract to Millrock and securely stored until delivery to the ALS Minerals prep lab in Terrace, British Columbia. After preparation the samples were sent for analysis at the ALS Minerals Ltd. North Vancouver, BC laboratory, a 17025:2005 certified facility. Equity implemented a QA/QC program utilizing duplicate sampling and blanks at an average rate of one duplicate or blank per 15 samples. No QA/QC anomalies were noted in the analyses. All results from blanks, standards and duplicates were reviewed and found to be accurate within acceptable tolerances for results obtained to date.

The scientific and technical information disclosed within this document has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Gregory A. Beischer, President, CEO and a director of Millrock Resources. Mr. Beischer is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

