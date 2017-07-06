Millrock and Kinross Commence Field Program at Liberty Bell Project, Alaska

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MRO) ( OTCQX : MLRKF) ("Millrock" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a field program at its Liberty Bell project, located in the Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska. The project is located 115 km (70 mi) southwest of Fairbanks.

Funding for the work is provided by Kinross Gold U.S.A., Inc., a subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") under the terms of an Option to Joint Venture agreement executed in early 2017 and announced here. Millrock will act as the exploration operator on the project.

The project targets distal skarn gold deposits and possibly porphyry copper-gold deposits. Geology and setting of a small known gold deposit at Liberty Bell is similar to the new discovery at the Tetlin Project near Tok, Alaska, which is being explored by a private company Contango Ore, and royalty company Royal Gold.

The field program will consist of 16 sampling days with ten soil samplers and geologists collecting a target of 5,000 soil samples to characterize the surface geochemistry, in addition to mapping and prospecting.

Previous Millrock press releases on the Liberty Bell property can be found here.

The technical information within this document has been reviewed and approved by Gregory A. Beischer, President, CEO and a director of Millrock Resources. Mr. Beischer is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Millrock Resources Inc.

Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is active in Alaska, British Columbia, the southwest USA and Sonora State, Mexico. Funding for drilling at Millrock's exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet, Altius, and Riverside.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Gregory Beischer"

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs.

"NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE."