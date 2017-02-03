Millrock Named to 2017 OTCQX Best 50

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MRO) ( OTCQX : MLRKF) ("Millrock" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2017 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX market last year.

Out of more than 400 companies, Millrock ranked in the top ten with a change in Avg. Daily $ Volume of 1,341% and 2016 Total Return of 118%.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market in the United States. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2017 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2016.

