Milwaukee Police Arrest Armed Suspect, Confiscate Drugs and Cash using StarChase GPS Technology

District Five Traffic Officers use StarChase to Capture Armed Suspect During Traffic Stop

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA --(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - StarChase announced today the safe capture of an armed suspect who fled a traffic stop. Officers from Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) District Five were able to conclude the incident safely and prevent danger to the community by utilizing StarChase GPS Technology.

While on patrol the evening of December 6, 2016, MPD officers noticed a 2009 Infinity M35 speeding and driving recklessly. Officers engaged lights and sirens and the Infinity pulled over initially. However, as officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped off. The patrol car was equipped with a StarChase GPS Tag and Track Launcher System which officers utilized to deploy a GPS tag onto the fleeing vehicle, allowing the officers to fall back and dispatch to take the lead in planning a tactical, safe interdiction. Officers were directed to the Infiniti's location and arrested the driver. The agency recovered more than $6,700 in cash, a loaded handgun, three grams of heroin, one gram of cocaine and four grams of marijuana.

"It's nice to have another piece of technology, and another tool to help us do our jobs," said Police Officer Daniel Sutyak.

Read more about this event: http://news.starchase.com/2016/12/09/milwaukee-police-department-use-starchase-to-catch-suspects/

Safely managing high-risk vehicle events is a daily challenge for law enforcement. The decision to pursue is often driven by policy, training and available technology. StarChase's GPS Solution allows agencies to comply with policy, increase tactical options and reduce risk for the officer and the communities they serve.

StarChase GPS tracking provides agencies and officers more time to coordinate resources and response without the adrenaline which often accompanies high-risk events. Additionally, at a time when many agencies are understaffed and resource dollars are stretched, the solution allows for force-multiplying across jurisdictions and use of shared resources.

