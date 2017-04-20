Minco Gold Secures TSX Venture Exchange Listing Effective May 1, 2017

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Minco Gold Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Gold") (TSX:MMM)(OTCQX:MGHCF)(FRANKFURT:MI5) is pleased to announce that effective Monday, May 1, 2017, the Company's common shares will become listed and commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "MMM", pursuant to a change of business from a mineral exploration company to an Investment Issuer under the policies of the TSXV.

Pursuant to an application to voluntarily delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange effective Friday, April 28, 2017.

About Minco Gold

Minco Gold Corporation (TSX:MMM)(OTCQX:MGHCF)(FRANKFURT:MI5) is a Canadian company focused on identifying high-quality investment opportunities, primarily in publicly traded and privately held corporations as well as direct ownership stakes in resource projects. The Company owns 11 million shares of Minco Silver Corporation. For more information on Minco Gold, please visit the website at www.mincogold.com.